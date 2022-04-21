Maruti Alto, SPresso Base Variant Discontinued – Entry Price Up By Rs 83k

Maruti will be bringing a new-gen model of Alto to the market later this year

Maruti Suzuki recently announced its latest price hike under Arena and Nexa range of models a couple of days ago. Barring Ertiga and XL6, all models have received a price hike. After the latest price revision, it is interesting to note that Maruti is offering dual airbags as a standard offering across its entire range.

Prior to the latest development, the brand’s entry-level products including Alto and S-Presso were the only models to come with a single driver-side airbag as standard. However, with the recent price revision, both entry-level hatchbacks are now offered with dual front airbags.

Maruti Alto, S-Presso With Standard Dual Airbags

The Indo-Japanese carmaker has discontinued all variants offering a single airbag. These include STD, STD (O) and LXI variants in Alto while STD, LXI and VXI variants of S-Presso are no longer on sale. These variants have been replaced by LXI (O) in Alto and corresponding optional derivatives of STD, LXI and VXI variants in S-Presso.

Earlier, single airbag variants of both models could be equipped with an additional co-passenger airbag by paying a premium of Rs 7,000. This practice was also witnessed in WagonR previously. However, the entry-level variant of Alto is now Rs 83,000 costlier than the previous base variant. On the other hand, the base variant of S-Presso is dearer by Rs 13,000 over the earlier entry-level trim.

Previously, Celerio and WagonR were also offered a single airbag as standard. However, with their respective generation upgrade and facelift in recent months, both hatchbacks come with dual airbags as a standard offering. All other models have been offered dual airbags as standard for a long time now.

Alto, WagonR Powertrain Specs

Alto is powered by a 0.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that pushes out 47 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. This unit is exclusively paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is also offered in a CNG variant where output drops to 40 bhp and 60 Nm of torque. Alto is due for a generation upgrade which is expected to be launched soon. Test mules of the new Alto have already been spotted testing on roads on multiple occasions.

S-Presso, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.0-litre K10 petrol motor that kicks out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with an option of a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In its CNG guise, output of this unit drops to 58 bhp and 78 Nm of torque.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways is currently trying to push for a new mandate that directs new vehicles sold after October 1 this year to be laced with six airbags as a standard offering. With added safety equipment onboard, all cars are expected to get more expensive.