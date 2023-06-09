Maruti Alto Taxi Variant Tour H1 Launch Price Rs 4.8 Lakh – Petrol, CNG

Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 is basically an Alto K10 hatchback for commercial applications and features the same 1.0L K10C engine as well

Just after launching its 5-door lifestyle off-roader Jimny, Maruti Suzuki has introduced its Tour H1 hatchback for CV space. Maruti Suzuki’s Tour portfolio for commercial applications is now complete with a hatchback, a sedan and an MPV. The company based Tour H1 on Alto K10, with both petrol only and petrol+CNG bi-fuel options.

Prices for the range starts from Rs. 4,80,500 for Tour H1, 1L 5MT variant and Rs. 5,70,500 for Tour H1 CNG 1L 5MT (both prices ex-sh). Maruti Suzuki is offering Tour H1 in three colour choices named Metallic Silky Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey and Arctic White.

Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 Launched

For starters, Tour H1 is a rebranded Alto K10 for commercial applications. When compared to Alto K10, Tour H1 costs Rs. 80,500 more than base Std trim which costs Rs. 3.99 lakh (both prices ex-sh). Maruti Suzuki is charging Rs. 91,000 for CNG variant of Tour H1, which is in line with what the company charges with Alto K10 CNG variants as well.

The company claims Tour H1 to be India’s most fuel-efficient entry-level commercial hatchback. Just like with base Std variant of Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki is not offering painted front and rear bumpers with Tour H1. The 1.0L K10C petrol engine in Tour H1 promises 24.60 km/l fuel efficiency and its CNG derivative promises 34.46 km/kg fuel efficiency.

Speaking of the engine, Tour H1 gets the same 1.0L 3-cylinder Dual Jet, Dual VVT unit as Alto K10. This powertrain is capable of generating around 65 bhp of power and 89 Nm of torque with petrol only and around 55 bhp of power and 82.1 Nm of torque when run on CNG.

Introducing the All-New Tour H1, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment. It comes equipped with the trusted Next-Gen K 10C engine, impressive interiors and exteriors along with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features. Offering excellent fuel-efficiency, the Tour H1 is set to deliver immense joy in the lives of our commercial channel customers.”

Safety features with the new commercial version of Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki mentions that there are a bunch of safety equipment as standard on Tour H1. These safety features include dual airbags, front seat belts with load limiters and pre-tensioner functionality, seat belt warning and reminders for both front and rear occupants, ABS, EBD, engine immobiliser, reverse parking sensors, and a speed governor limiting top-speed to 80 km/h.