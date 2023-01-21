Maruti Arena Black Edition Launch – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, S Presso

Out of all the Arena cars, Brezza is the one that gets the most number of add-ons at Rs. 35,990 – Also costs the highest

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki launched Nexa Black Edition. This gave us Grand Vitara, Ignis, Ciaz, XL6, and Baleno in attractive Black colour and accessories. Maruti Suzuki has now launched the same with Arena cars.

Brezza, Ertiga, Swift, Dzire, Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, and even S-Presso will get Black Edition. Black shade on these cars brings a new look that was unseen before. Maruti Suzuki Arena Black Edition is on offer via an additional package that costs extra. Let’s take a look.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Black Edition

Interestingly, Alto 800 doesn’t get this new add-on as it is on the verge of demise. Starting with Maruti’s most affordable cars, Alto K10, S-Presso and WagonR, the company is offering something called Xtra Edition Pack. This adds front and rear skid plates, wheel-arch cladding and body molding, door visor, orange ORVMs, mats, steering cover, spoiler, interior styling kit, air inflator, trunk organiser and a lot more.

Xtra Edition Pack on Alto K10 does not offer the same accessories on Ertiga or Brezza. Depending on the car, accessories on offer differ. Check the detailed list below to get a clearer picture of who gets what. With Alto K10, this package costs Rs. 19,990, with S-Presso it costs Rs. 14,990 and with WagonR it costs Rs. 22,990. WagonR’s package gets side skirts and tyre inflator along with other add-ons.

With Swift, Maruti Suzuki is offering Swift Edition Package which adds side molding, door visor, seat covers, cushion, carpet, spoiler, and a few garnishes. The main cost contributors are complete body kit and seat covers, taking the total cost of the Package to Rs. 24,990. Dzire gets almost similar add-ons as Swift, sans complete body kit and adds chrome elements and interior styling kit taking the total to Rs. 23,990.

Brezza & Ertiga Packages

Celerio gets something called Active & Cool (Silver) Package which costs Rs. 24,590. For the money, we get a front splitter, rear skid plate, side skirt, body cladding and molding, window frame kit, door visor, seat cover, mat, interior garnishes and more. India’s highest-selling MPV, Ertiga gets Indulge Package costing Rs. 23,990. It gets quilted seat covers, door sill guards, 3D mats, an armrest bezel costing Rs. 8,000, side body molding and more.

Lastly, it is Brezza that gets the most extensive list of add-ons and costs Rs. 35,990. It is the most expensive of this bunch. For the money, we get a front splitter, rear diffuser, bumper extenders at front and back, window frame kit, wheel arch, body molding, 3D mat, illuminated sill guard, ISK dashboard, illuminated logo, trunk organizer and more.

Maruti Suzuki is offering these packages to commemorate 40 years of mobility. Special Editions like these are a driving force to push sales as the customer gets extra features that make it a bit more worth. Tata Motors has been doing this for some time now. Seems like this is a new formula to push sales higher.