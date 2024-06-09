Maruti Arena Car Discounts June 2024 – Alto, WagonR, Dzire, Brezza, EECO

Maruti Suzuki Announces Attractive Discounts for June 2024 Across Arena Dealerships

In an effort to boost sales and attract new customers, Maruti Suzuki has unveiled a series of attractive discounts for June 2024 through its Arena dealership network. The discounts, available across a range of popular models, include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers, providing substantial savings for potential buyers.

Unmatched Savings on Alto K10 and S Presso

The Alto K10 series sees significant price reductions this month. The Alto K10 AMT leads with a total discount of Rs 62,500, comprising a Rs 45,000 cash discount, a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 2,500 corporate offer. Similarly, the Alto K10 MT and Alto K10 CNG offer discounts up to Rs 57,500 and Rs 42,500, respectively.

The S Presso models also feature enticing deals. The S Presso AMT tops the list with total savings of Rs 57,000, while the manual transmission (MT) variant offers a Rs 52,000 discount, and the CNG model is available with a Rs 47,000 discount. Maruti Suzuki’s Celerio range is not far behind in offering significant discounts. The Celerio AMT, MT, and CNG models offer savings of up to Rs 57,000, Rs 52,000, and Rs 47,000, respectively.

The WagonR models feature some of the highest discounts available. The WagonR AMT offers a total discount of Rs 65,000, with the MT and CNG models providing savings of Rs 60,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. This includes a substantial Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5,000 corporate offer, making the WagonR an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

Discounts on EECO, Dzire, and Brezza

The versatile EECO sees discounts up to Rs 30,000 on its CNG variant and Rs 20,000 on the standard model. The Old Swift models also come with attractive offers, especially the AMT variant, which offers a total discount of Rs 47,000.

The Dzire models, both MT and AMT, feature discounts of up to Rs 30,000, making it a compelling choice for sedan buyers. Meanwhile, the Brezza, a popular SUV, includes a Rs 10,000 corporate offer, catering to professionals seeking a robust vehicle.

Corporate Offers Enhance Savings

In addition to cash discounts and exchange bonuses, Maruti Suzuki provides corporate offers across many models, enhancing the total savings for buyers. Notably, the Old Swift models come with the highest corporate offer of Rs 7,000, followed closely by the WagonR models with a Rs 5,000 offer.

With significant savings across its range of models, from compact cars to sedans and SUVs, Maruti Suzuki aims to make owning a new car more affordable and attractive. Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit their nearest Maruti Arena dealership to take advantage of these limited-time offers. For more information, visit your nearby Maruti Arena dealership.