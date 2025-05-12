Maruti Arena Cars – Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco; Get 6 Airbags Standard

In a significant move to improve passenger safety, Maruti Suzuki Arena has announced that six airbags will now be offered as standard across four of its most popular models – Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, and Eeco. These updated models now join the Swift, Dzire and Brezza in offering enhanced occupant protection across the Arena lineup.

Strong Statement on Safety

This update marks a key step in Maruti Suzuki’s continued commitment to democratizing safety and aligning with changing road conditions and customer expectations in India. Along with six airbags, these models will continue to offer other safety features including Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, and 3-point seatbelts with seatbelt reminders for all seats.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “India’s rapidly expanding modern road infrastructure, high-speed expressways, and evolving mobility patterns imply that the need for robust safety measures has never been greater. We at Maruti Suzuki are committed to staying ahead of evolving customer expectations and making high-end safety accessible.

With the decision of making 6 airbags standard in the WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco, we are ensuring that enhanced safety is available for all. Given the immense popularity of these models, this move substantially elevates safety standards for a vast number of motorists and contributes holistically to occupant protection nationwide.”

The 6-airbag setup includes dual front airbags, side airbags, and curtain airbags, offering all-around protection for occupants in case of a collision. Combined with other safety systems already present in these vehicles, Maruti Suzuki is pushing forward its vision of making premium safety features a standard offering across all price brackets.

Available Nationwide

The updated models with 6 airbags are now available at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships across India. This initiative reaffirms the company’s intent to offer industry-leading safety features in every vehicle, regardless of segment or price.

With this move, Maruti Suzuki strengthens its position not just as India’s largest carmaker, but also as a key contributor to improving road safety through accessible and affordable innovations.