Maruti Arena Discounts Feb 2025 Up To Rs 85K – Swift, Brezza, Alto, WagonR

For the month of March 2025, car manufacturers are offering discounts on their portfolio to push sales and clear dealer inventory. Being the largest car manufacturer in India, Maruti Suzuki, is also offering attractive benefits and discounts on their Arena cars. The max achievable discount is Rs 85,000 and is not uniform across models and variants. Let’s take a look.

Brezza – Discounts Up To Rs 25,000

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to Rs 25,000 worth of benefits with its sub 4m SUV, Brezza. This is with the higher-spec ZXi and ZXi+ trims, while lower trims like LXi and VXi trims (both MT and AT) get Rs 15,000 worth of benefits. Brezza is among the most popular sub 4m SUVs right now. The company just commenced production of Brezza at their Kharkhoda plant recently.

Swift – Discounts Up To Rs 65,000

The 4th Gen Swift has emerged successful and continues to be India’s favourite hatchback. Launched last year, Swift debuted the new Z Series engine that also made its way on 4th Gen Dzire. For the month of March 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering Swift with benefits worth up to Rs 65,000 on Manual, AMT and CNG variants.

WagonR – Discounts Up To Rs 80,000

The tallboy WagonR is currently the best-selling car in India of any genre as it clocked 24,078 units in January 2025. In February 2025, Maruti offered up to Rs 70,000 in total benefits on WagonR, which was increased by Rs 10,000 up to Rs 80,000 in March 2025. This max discount is on AMT variants, while CNG variants enjoy a slightly lower max benefit of up to Rs 75,000.

Celerio – Discounts Up To Rs 80,000

The premium small hatchback, Celerio, is up for purchase with discounts of up to Rs 80,000 in March 2025. This max discount is offered with AMT variants, whereas CNG and Petrol Manual variants are offered with max discounts of up to Rs 75,000. Celerio was updated recently which now gets 6 airbags as standard fitment.

S-Presso – Discounts Up To Rs 85,000

The high-riding small vehicle in Maruti’s lineup, the S-Presso, along with Alto K10 gets the highest Maruti Arena discounts Feb 2025. Just like the WagonR and Celerio, discounts are the highest with AMT variants of up to Rs 85,000. Petrol Manual and CNG variants get a max discount of up to Rs 80,000.

Alto K10 – Discounts Up To Rs 85,000

Maruti Suzuki’s most affordable car, Alto K10, just got its MY25 update, which unlocked enhanced safety proposition to this car. The company is offering 6 airbags as standard fitment with Alto K10 and for March 2025, is offering discounts of up to Rs 85,000 on AMT variants. Other variants like Petrol Manual and CNG, get max discount of up to Rs 80,000.