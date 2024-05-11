Maruti Arena Discounts May 2024 – Alto, WagonR, Celerio, EECO, Dzire

These discounts offered via Maruti Arena dealerships are the highest for AMT (automatic) variants while the new Swift, Brezza and Ertiga are not a part of this scheme

Through May 2024, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts and benefits across models sold via both its Nexa and Arena outlets. While we have earlier listed out the discounts being offered through Nexa dealerships on the Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara and Ciaz, we now take you through those being offered via the Arena dealerships.

These discounts are in the form of cash, exchange, and corporate benefits thus making the buying experience even more affordable and attractive. While these schemes are being offered on the Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Eeco, Swift (old) and DZire, they are not being extended to the recently launched 2024 Maruti Swift or on the Brezza and Ertiga.

Maruti Summer Discounts May 2024

Highest discount out of all Maruti Arena models is seen on the Alto K10. Depending on variant, the cash discount is at Rs 25,000 on CNG, Rs 40,000 on MT and Rs 45,000 on AMT. It also includes a Rs 15,000 exchange offer and Rs 2,500 corporate discount.

This 5 seater hatchback is priced at Rs. 3.99 lakh for the base trim and goes upto Rs. 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top spec model. Cash discounts on the S-Presso and Celerio are upto Rs 30,000 on CNG, Rs 35,000 on MT and Rs 45,000 on AMT along with Rs 15,000 exchange offer and Rs 10,000 corporate discount.

On the WagonR, the highest selling model in the Maruti Suzuki lineup, the company is offering a cash benefit upto Rs, 25,000 on CNG, Rs 35,000on MT and Rs 40,000 on AMT trims along with Rs 20,000 exchange offer and Rs 5,000 corporate benefit. These discounts are on prices of the Maruti WagonR that range from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh.

Discounts on the Maruti Eeco Van CNG and Petrol variant are at Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively in the form of cash discounts while there is an additional exchange offer of Rs 10,000. There is no corporate benefit being offered with the Eeco van. Maruti Eeco is priced between Rs 5.32 lakh and Rs 6.58 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

New Swift Launched

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback has been officially launched in India and opened for bookings. This is the 4th generation Swift that receives a host of feature and design updates. Hence, there is no discount being offered on this model. However, Arena dealerships left with pending stocks of the earlier generation model are extending cash discounts of Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively on the MT and AMT trims along with Rs 20,000 exchange offer and Rs 7,000 corporate benefit.

Maruti DZire is also a part of these summer discounts being offered via Arena showrooms and comes in with a Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 cash discount on MT and AMT variants along with Rs 15,000 exchange offer. There is no discount on DZire CNG. Maruti Brezza and Ertiga, which continue to see high demand in the country, are available with discounts in May 2024.