Maruti Arena Discounts Nov 2025 – Alto K10, S Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Brezza, Swift, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki is extending discounts and benefits to the tune of Rs 65,000 through Nov 2025 across various models sold via Arena Dealerships

Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships are offering discounts and benefits across models such as the Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Brezza, Dzire, Ertiga, and Eeco. These offers are exclusively through the month of Nov 2025 and can vary as per variant and stocks. Discounts include a mix of cash discounts, spot offers, exchange bonus, scrappage bonus along with the exchange bonus and special benefits for buyers upgrading from 2 wheeler.



Maruti Arena Discounts Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio

Starting with the Maruti Alto, now sold in K10 guise, the company is offering cash discounts, exchange offers and scrappage bonus, rural discounts and aCRM offers extending up to Rs 57,600. This is being offered across all K10 variants and similar discounts are on the S-Presso micro SUV across its petrol MT, AGS and CNG variants.

Maruti WagonR also saw a similar set of offers as seen on the Alto K10 and S-Presso going up to a total of Rs 57,600. Arena dealerships also have the Celerio on offer at a total discount of Rs 57,600 across its MT, AGS and CNG trims.

Maruti Swift, Dzire– Discount up to Rs 45,000

Maruti Swift, MT, AGS trims carry a total discount of up to Rs 40,000 while the CNG variant gets a lower total benefit up to Rs 30,000. All variants of the new Swift see a total benefit of Rs 45,000. These discounts along with special benefits and scrappage bonus are being extended on MT L, MT V and Z and AGS V and Z trims and across all CNG variants. Another popular model in the company portfolio is the Maruti Dzire. Arena dealerships are extending discounts upto Rs 37,500 on the Dzire MT, AGS trims and up to Rs 27,500 on its CNG variant. The new Dzire carries a lower total benefit of Rs 2,500.

Maruti Brezza, Ertiga, Eeco – Discount up to Rs 45,000

There is also the Maruti Brezza that is rated high up on company sales charts. Across variants, the discounts and benefits add up to Rs 45,000. The Ertiga petrol and CNG sees a discount of Rs 25,000 which is exclusively offered by way of scrappage bonus.

Total benefits variant in the case of the Eeco van. While the petrol and CNG trims come in with total benefits upto Rs 30,500, there is the Eeco cargo petrol and CNG that carries a higher total benefit of Rs 40,100. Eeco ambulance is being offered with benefits upto Rs 5,100. The highest discounts are on the Tour H1 and H3 that go up to Rs 65,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively. Tour V petrol and CNG are at Rs 35,000 while Tour M benefits are up to Rs 25,000.

