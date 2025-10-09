Maruti Arena Discounts October 2025 Up To Rs 65k – Swift, Brizza, Ertiga, Dzire

Maruti Suzuki is extending discounts to the tune of Rs 65,000 across various models sold via its Arena Dealerships

The month of October opens on a promising note for automakers in India. New GST 2.0 norms came into effect on 22nd Sept 2025 while the festive season opened with special offers and hefty discounts. Navratri and Durga Puja and Dusshera marked the opening of the festive season while Diwali is up next. This auspicious period could steer sales to new heights bringing to an end the wait and watch policy of buyers over past several months.

Maruti Suzuki, the largest automaker in India by volumes, has announced significant price cuts across its model range. These discounts coupled with exchange benefits are being extended across hatchbacks to premium SUVs sold via its Arena and NEXA showrooms in India. Here we assess the discounts being offered at Arena dealerships which starts off from a total savings of Rs 2,500 and goes up to Rs 65,000 depending on model and variant.

Maruti Alto K10, S-Presso– Discount upto Rs 55,500

For entry-level buyers, Maruti Alto, now sold solely in K10 guise, is currently on offer with benefits in terms of cash discounts, exchange offers and scrappage bonus extending upto Rs 55,500 across its petrol and CNG variants. Special offers also extend to institutional sales and sales in rural areas at Rs 2,500 respectively. Maruti S-Presso, marketed as a “micro SUV”, is also on offer with discounts extending upto Rs 55,500, both across its petrol MT, AGS and CNG variants.

For October 2025, Maruti Wagon R, the current best-selling hatchback in India, comes in with standard total benefits upto Rs 55,500. These are also across both petrol and CNG trims and include spot offers, exchange bonuses, and scrappage bonuses, with specific discounts for intuitional and rural sales. Similar standard offers are being presented with the Maruti Celerio hatchback petrol MT, AGS and CNG trims upto Rs 55,500.

Maruti Swift – Discount upto Rs 43,750

Another model from Maruti Suzuki that continues to be a hot favorite in the hatchback segment is the Swift, the 4th gen of which was launched in 2024. Sales are set to be boosted to even greater heights with the discounts being offered via Arena dealership that extend upto Rs 43,750. These discounts and special benefits are being extended on its MT L, MT V and Z and AGS V and Z trims and across all CNG variants.

With the Maruti Dzire being a highly popular model in the company lineup, discounts are set at just Rs 2,500 exclusively offered only on institutional sales. Maruti Brezza, the sub 4 meter SUV is being offered with a total benefit of upto Rs 35,000. This includes both exchanger offer and scrappage benefits with additional retail support and institutional offers. It is being presented on the Brezza Zxi and Zxi+ trims and its petrol and CNG variants. Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms are also offering the Ertiga petrol and CNG trims at a total saving of Rs 25,000.

Eeco, Tour – Discounts From Rs 2,500 – Rs 65,000

Maruti Eeco Van used for hauling cargo to ambulances as well as for people movers, is offered with petrol and CNG powertrain options. The discounts range from Rs 2,500 being offered on the Eeco Ambulance while Eeco petrol and CNG trims get benefits upto Rs 30,500. Eeco Cargo petrol and CNG is being offered at a higher benefit of Rs 40,500.

Maruti Tour S petrol is being offered at a Rs 15,000 benefit in terms of exchange bonus. Tour S CNG receives no special discount while and Tour H1 petrol and CNG carry the highest benefit upto Rs 65,500 The H3 CNG can be had at Rs 50,000 total benefit while Tour V and M trims are being offered with total benefit of Rs 35,000 respectively. Arena dealerships are also extending a Rs 25,000 benefit in terms of scrappage bonus on Tour M petrol and CNG trims.

