Maruti Arena Prices Jan 2023 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga

As part of regulatory disclosure norms, Maruti had earlier informed about the planned price hike in January 2023

Due to rising input costs and prevailing inflationary situation, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has increased prices of most of its cars. It includes both Arena and Nexa range of passenger vehicles. Some portion of the price hike could also be linked to upcoming stricter emission and safety norms.

In earlier post, we shared new prices of Maruti Nexa cars for Jan 2023. In case of Arena cars, prices have been increased by up to Rs 30k. Across Maruti’s entire portfolio, average weighted price increase in January 2023 is close to 1.1%. New prices for Maruti cars will be applicable from January 16, 2023.

Maruti Arena price hike – January 2023

Most affordable Arena car is Alto, currently available in the price range of Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom). With the exception of LXI (O) CNG, all other variants of Alto have become costlier by Rs 15k. Alto LXI (O) CNG MT variant will now cost Rs 10k more. In case of new-gen Alto K10 that was launched last year in August, price hike is applicable on select variants. Alto K10 1.0L VXI MT and VXI+ AMT trims have become costlier by Rs 5K each. In comparison, the VXI 1.0L AMT will now cost Rs 10k more.

For Maruti S-Presso, prices have been increased by up to Rs 10k. S-Presso is currently available in the price range of Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh. Next is Celerio, which will receive its second-gen version in 2021. Celerio prices have been increased by up to Rs 21k, applicable on the ZXI 1.0L AMT trim. With the increased prices in January 2023, Celerio is available in the price range of Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.13 lakh.

Maruti WagonR has witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 21,900. It is applicable on the ZXI 1.2L AMT. With the revised prices, WagonR is available in the price range of Rs 5.53 lakh to Rs 7.41 lakh.

Maruti Swift prices are up by Rs 21k and it is currently available in the range of Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh. Maruti Dzire prices have been increased by Rs 20k. Highest price hike is for Tour S, at Rs 30k.

Brezza, Ertiga new price – January 2023

One of the bestsellers in sub-4-meter SUV space, Maruti Brezza has witnessed a price hike of Rs 8k across the range. Only exception is base-spec trim, which will now cost Rs 20k more. Brezza is available in the price range of Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh. All variants of Ertiga have become costlier by Rs 8k. It is available in the price range of Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 12.93 lakh.

Like last year, it is possible that car prices may increase multiple times in 2023 as well. Inflationary conditions continue to prevail in several parts of the globe and there’s a looming threat of recession as well. Hopefully, the Indian auto industry and its biggest player Maruti Suzuki will be able to manage the headwinds in 2023.