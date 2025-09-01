Maruti August 2025 Sales at 1.31 Lakh – Declines YoY and MoM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s largest carmaker by volume, reported a modest decline in overall sales for August 2025. While exports provided some cushion, the company saw reduced volumes across most domestic passenger vehicle (PV) categories. Total sales, including domestic and exports across passenger and commercial vehicles, fell to 1,80,683 units in August 2025, down from 1,81,782 units a year earlier. On a sequential basis, however, sales showed a very marginal improvement over 1,80,526 units recorded in July 2025.

Passenger Car Sales – Compact Holds, Mini Declines

In the mini car segment, which includes the Alto and S-Presso, sales dropped sharply to 6,853 units, compared to 10,648 units in August 2024. Year-to-date (YTD) sales for April–August 2025 also reflected the weakness, down to 33,197 units from 51,424 units in the same period last year.

By contrast, compact models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR fared better. Sales in this category rose slightly to 59,597 units, up from 58,051 units a year ago, showing that small hatchbacks and sedans remain a strong draw for buyers. On a YTD basis though, compact segment sales were marginally lower at 3,02,534 units, compared to 3,05,941 units last year. Overall passenger car sales, combining mini and compact models, slipped to 66,450 units from 69,406 units in August 2024. YTD passenger car volumes also declined to 3,35,731 units from 3,57,365 units.

Utility Vehicles Lose Ground

Utility vehicles (UVs), comprising the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny and XL6, reported a steep decline. Volumes fell to 54,043 units, down from 62,684 units in August 2024. For the April–August period, UV sales also declined to 2,68,684 units, compared to 2,82,116 units in the prior year.

The Eeco van contributed 10,785 units, marginally lower than 10,985 units a year ago. Altogether, Maruti’s total PV sales were at 1,31,278 units, down from 1,43,075 units last year, marking a decline of 11,797 units. YTD PV sales also dipped to 6,62,626 units, compared to 6,99,652 units a year earlier.

LCV Segment Shows Resilience

The Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) portfolio offered some respite. Sales of the Super Carry grew to 2,772 units, up from 2,495 units a year ago. YTD LCV sales also improved to 14,076 units, compared to 13,332 units in 2024.

Maruti’s sales to other OEMs (Toyota) stood at 10,095 units, slightly lower than 10,209 units last year. This took total domestic sales (PV + LCV + OEM) to 1,44,145 units, a decline from 1,55,779 units in August 2024. On a YTD basis, however, OEM volumes rose to 47,113 units, up from 45,159 units last year.

Exports were the brightest spot for Maruti in August 2025. Overseas shipments surged to 36,538 units, up from 26,003 units a year earlier. For April–August 2025, exports climbed sharply to 1,65,255 units, against 1,20,548 units last year—a gain of 44,707 units. As a result, Maruti Suzuki’s total YTD sales reached 8,89,070 units, slightly ahead of 8,78,691 units in the corresponding period of 2024.