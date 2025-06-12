Maruti Baleno 6 and 2 Airbags Variant – Both Score 4 Star BNCAP

Maruti Baleno has been crash tested by Bharat NCAP in two different configurations — one with 2 airbags and the other with 6 airbags. While both variants demonstrated decent safety performance, the 6-airbag version fared slightly better in terms of adult occupant protection.

Maruti Baleno Crash Test – Bharat NCAP

In the 6-airbag variant, Baleno scored 26.52 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection, compared to 24.04/32 in the 2-airbag variant. The improvement primarily came from the side impact performance, where the 6-airbag version scored 14.99/16 in the side movable deformable barrier test, versus 12.50/16 in the 2-airbag version.

For child occupant protection, both variants scored identically at 34.81 out of 49. Dynamic performance for child dummies was rated similarly, and both variants were equipped with ISOFIX anchorages on the rear outboard seats.

The 6-airbag variant also comes with enhanced side protection thanks to the inclusion of curtain and thorax airbags, which are absent in the 2-airbag model. ESC (Electronic Stability Control), pedestrian protection measures, and seat belt reminders are standard across both variants.

The tests were conducted on AGS (automatic gear shift) and MT (manual transmission) trims of both models, with testing completed in 2024 and the results published in 2025. Both vehicles had a test weight of 1220 kg.

While the Baleno’s crash test results highlight the improvements added by extra airbags, buyers are encouraged to opt for the higher-spec variants that offer more comprehensive safety features. Maruti Suzuki have announced their entire range of cars will get 6 airbags as standard. Bharat NCAP rating clearly differentiates between the protection levels offered by different equipment levels — emphasizing the importance of variant selection when making a purchase decision.