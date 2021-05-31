Maruti Baleno Based YTB SUV Imagined In 6 New Colours – Render

To be retailed via NEXA, Maruti will have a premium sub 4m offering in the form of Baleno based coupe-SUV crossover

Seeing the rising popularity of SUVs in India over the last few years, the country’s largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki has decided to strengthen its SUV/crossover portfolio. This includes a new generation model of Vitara Brezza and a new sub-4 metre crossover based on the company’s premium hatchback Baleno.

Leaked info reveals that this new model is likely to be launched sometime next year. Internally codenamed YTB, this new crossover is likely to add to Maruti’s SUV portfolio and give their consumers more options. In Maruti’s lineup, it will likely be slotted above the Baleno and upcoming new-gen Vitara Brezza.

Design

Coming back to Baleno-based crossover, it is most likely to be underpinned by the fifth generation Heartect platform which currently underpins Baleno hatch and many other Maruti models. This may reduce developmental and production cost of the car. It may also lead to better performance and fuel economy thanks to the architecture’s lightweight nature.

Speaking of design, it is too early to predict. Considering that it is based on Baleno, this new SUV will feature styling inspiration from the premium hatchback. Automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has managed to create digital renders in multiple colours of this upcoming Maruti SUV.

In terms of pricing of this model, it will likely be offered as a premium rival to the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300. It will be most probably priced below the Hyundai Creta / Kia Seltos – which are India’s best selling SUVs currently.

Expected Features & Specs

In terms of features, the new Baleno YTB crossover will be equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button stop/start, keyless entry and automatic climate control. Also included in the equipment are LED projector headlamps, alloy wheels and a rearview camera. Safety kit on the car is expected to include dual front airbags, ABS with EBS, rear parking sensors as standard along with ISOFIX child seat anchors.

As far as powertrains go, it is likely to be offered with a 1.5-litre K-series petrol motor that kicks out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual will be offered as standard across the range with an option for automatic transmission as well.

Maruti updated SUV/Crossover lineup

In addition to this, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is also developing a C-segment mid-size SUV which will be positioned above S-Cross. This SUV is likely to be based on a highly localised version of Toyota’s DNGA platform. It will sit above the Baleno based SUV and will rival the likes of Creta, Seltos. Launch is expected in 2024.