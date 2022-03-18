Maruti Baleno CNG Launch Nears – Likely To Get Same Specs As DZire

Maruti Baleno CNG is expected to get the same CNG powertrain as Dzire CNG which was launched a couple of days back

After launching a heavily updated version of Baleno last month, Maruti is getting ready to offer CNG variant(s) of the premium hatchback. This will be Maruti’s first CNG model to be retailed through the brand’s Nexa chain of dealerships. New spy shots of 2022 Baleno CNG have now been shared by Harsh Vlogs.

Being the largest manufacturer of factory-fitted CNG cars, Maruti shouldn’t have any major issues with introducing CNG options for more Nexa models in future. Moreover, Maruti has been exploring the idea of expanding its CNG lineup after an exorbitant rise in fuel prices in recent months.

2022 Maruti Baleno CNG – New Spy Shots

Having decided to discontinue diesel engine option from their cars, Maruti has been promoting CNG – for consumers who want better fuel efficiency. Coming back to Baleno, it isn’t yet clear which variants of the premium hatchback would be equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Until now, Maruti has been offering CNG in mid-spec variants of all models. However, all CNG models introduced until now are retailed under Arena dealerships and strategy might change for Nexa models. For cars like Baleno, CNG option is likely to be offered with mid-spec as well as top-spec variants. Tata recently changed the norm by offering CNG option on top variants as well.

As mentioned earlier, the new Baleno has undergone a significant amount of updates in terms of styling as well as features. Just yesterday, details of Toyota Glanza CNG were confirmed via the official website. 2022 Glanza CNG will be called Glanza e-CNG and will deliver 25 kmpl mileage.

Expected Specs & Features

The new 2022 Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre K12N Dual-jet naturally aspirated petrol motor that kicks out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. In its CNG guise, engine output will be slightly lesser (probably same as new Dzire CNG) in comparison to its petrol counterpart and is expected to be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Top-spec variants of Baleno CNG are expected to be offered with features like a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a 360-degree camera and a Head-Up Display Unit. The updated hatchback also comes with Suzuki Connect telematics that offers over 40 connected car features and Amazon Alexa voice commands.

As far as safety is concerned, new Baleno offers six airbags, ESP (electronic stability control), hill-hold assist, ISOFIX seat mounts, ABS with EBD, and speed alert system. Upon its launch, CNG-equipped Maruti Baleno is expected to compete against a similar CNG-powered iteration of Tata Altroz which is also expected to make its debut later this year. Price of CNG Baleno will be about Rs 70k-90k more than respective petrol versions. Launch will likely take place next month.

1 of 8

Image Source