Maruti Baleno CNG, XL6 CNG Launch Soon – Variant Details Leak

Maruti Baleno CNG and XL6 CNG will take on the upcoming Altroz CNG, Glanza CNG and Carens CNG

Electric power seems to be the ultimate in future green mobility. Right now, with the infrastructure we have, it is CNGs that form the bridge between convenience and eco-friendly-ness. Helping CNG’s cause further is the ever-rising fuel prices. All these factors combined, CNG turns out to be a viable option for many. Maruti Suzuki is the absolute leader in this space. Followed by Hyundai and Tata Motors. Maruti Suzuki will soon be adding two more vehicles to its CNG lineup, Baleno and XL6.

India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has been riding the wave of CNG ever since this fuel was popularised. The company offers factory-fitted CNG variants with Swift, WagonR, Dzire, Alto 800, Alto K10, Ertiga, Celerio, Eeco, and S-Presso. Named S-CNG tech, this is the largest CNG portfolio currently offered in India.

Maruti Baleno & XL6 Get CNG Variants

Maruti is also working on a Brezza CNG. Adding to this already vast portfolio are Baleno and XL6. With this move, Baleno will become the first premium hatchback and XL6 the first premium MPV to be launched with CNG option.

Maruti Baleno & XL6 will get factory-fitted S-CNG equipment. All the variants don’t get S-CNG tech, though. Baleno gets CNG only with Delta and Zeta MT variants and XL6 gets CNG only with Zeta variant. In contrast, Ertiga gets CNG with 4 variants namely VXi, VXi (O), ZXi and ZXi (O). Toyota Glanza CNG is homologated with three trims namely S, G and V. Keeping costs in mind, Automatic variants are not equipped with S-CNG.

Specs & Features

Baleno is powered by a 1.2L K-series motor that generates 89 bhp of max power at 6,000 RPM and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 RPM. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and AMT. With CNG, Baleno will have a power output of 57 kW at 6,000 rpm (~ 76 bhp). AMT is not on offer.

Powering XL6 is the same 1.5L K15C engine with DualJet and Dual VVT technology that also powers Ertiga on which XL6 is based. It makes 102 bhp of power at 6,000 RPM and 136.8 Nm of torque at 4,400 RPM. This engine gets either a 5-speed or the new 6-speed AT with paddle shifters. With CNG, the figures are 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm.

Prices are not yet known. Ertiga CNG variants cost Rs. 95,000 more than its non-CNG counterpart. Since Ertiga and XL6 are basically the same vehicles, XL6 Zeta CNG is likely to cost Rs. 12.25 lakh to 12.35 lakh. Baleno CNG, however, is likely to get a Rs. 96,000 price hike similar to Swift as they’re similar powertrains.

With that logic, Baleno Delta CNG and Zeta CNG are likely to cost Rs. 7.2 lakh and Rs. 9.12 lakh respectively. Right now, Maruti Baleno & XL6 CNG are unrivaled but soon will see Altroz CNG, Glanza CNG and Carens CNG as rivals respectively. All prices are ex-sh.