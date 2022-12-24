Maruti Baleno New Software Update – Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

With the addition of these features via OTA update, new Baleno gets a little more tech-savvy than it already was

The Maruti Baleno is one of the best selling cars in India. For Nov 2022, not only it was the best selling car in India with almost 21k units sold, it was also the most exported car from India.

One of the reasons behind its sales success, is affordable pricing, good performance, high fuel efficiency, good resale value and gets a lot of tech. To make the Baleno even more tempting, Maruti Suzuki has enabled new features on this premium hatchback via an OTA update.

Maruti Baleno New Software Update

When compared to its predecessor, the new Baleno is a far superior model in terms of looks, features list and tech. New model features up to 6 airbags, a HUD, a 360-degree camera and a large 9” touchscreen infotainment system that runs on SmartPlay Pro+ system. Some of these features were unheard of in this segment.

Smartplay Pro+ infotainment system boasts a plethora of connected features via Next Gen Suzuki Connect and the company’s proprietary mobile app. That said, features like wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and turn-by-turn navigation in HUD were reserved for future use via an OTA update. The update is here and promised features are now unlocked.

Owners can enable these features with the latest firmware update. It can be downloaded from the official website or through smartphone updates for SmartPlay Pro+ system. With wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, owners can now extend their smartphone interphase on Baleno’s 9” infotainment system wirelessly.

Previously, there was a need to plug the phone into the system via a USB cable, which robbed convenience. Along with that, owners can now get turn-by-turn navigation on HUD (Heads Up Display) which lets them access navigation guidance in their peripheral vision. Images are credited to members of Nexa Baleno Owner Group on Facebook.

Specs & Features

New Baleno retains the powertrain options from the previous gen model. This 1.2L K12 4-cylinder engine is shared with a host of Maruti Suzuki products as well. It makes around 90 bhp and 113 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT option. Most rivals in this segment offer proper automatic transmissions in the form of a torque converter and DCTs as well.

Since Toyota Glanza is identical to Baleno, these features should be available in Glanza as well via an OTA update. Pricing for a new Baleno starts from Rs. 6.42 lakh for base Sigma MT and goes to Rs. 9.6 lakh for Alpha AMT (both prices ex-sh).