Maruti Baleno SmartPlay Pro+ Touchscreen Infotainment System Revealed

The new Baleno will see some segment-first feature and the latest version of 1.2 liter Dual Jet petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki gears up for launch of the new Baleno premium hatchback in India. It is set to launch on 23rd February 2022 and bookings have already opened both via the company’s online portal and through NEXA dealerships at a down payment of Rs 11,000. Production has also commenced at the company’s Gujarat pant.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was first launched in 2015. Over the years, it has remained one of the best-selling passenger vehicles in the country featuring among the top 3 in the company list each month. Like its earlier counterpart, the new hatchback will also be sold via Maruti’s exclusive NEXA showrooms. The new Baleno 5 seater hatchback will see some major exterior and interior updates.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno – Exteriors

Spy shots of the model on test show off a series of exterior updates. The hatchback also appears to have grown in dimensions and looks wider than its earlier counterpart with a flatter hood. It gets a redesigned front end with L shaped wrap around headlamps, LED DRLs, and projector lamps.

It also sports a new and larger grille with a smiley face while front and rear fenders have also been changed. Modifications to the rear include a new tailgate design, L shaped tail lamps and a larger bumper. Exterior colour options include Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige.

Cabin comforts will include a redesigned dashboard with a larger 9.0 inch free standing touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will be powered by SmartPlay Pro+ delivering more features than before. It will also get a V shaped air conditioning vents, a multi function steering wheel and a new instrument console.

One of the prime changes on the 2022 Baleno will be a new Head-Up Display that offers vital information with speedometer and climate controls, etc. The interiors will also see features such as automatic climate control, push button start/stop feature and keyless entry.

Safety equipment, especially in the top spec variants will see upto 6 airbags that include driver and passenger airbag and curtain airbags for passengers in the front and rear. Other safety equipment will include Electronic Stability while ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors will be offered as standard.

2022 Maruti Baleno – Engine Specs

Engine specifications on the new Baleno are expected to be the same as that seen on its current counterpart. This 1.2 liter petrol engine is offered with a VVT unit or Dualjet with 12V mild hybrid technology. The engine offers 82 hp power and 113 Nm torque.

Transmission options include a 5 speed manual transmission and AMT. The manual unit will be offered on Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants while AMT will be seen on the Delta, Zeta and Alpha. CVT will not be on offer.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will see some increase in pricing considering these feature and safety updates. Baleno current pricing ranges from Rs 6.03-9.41 lakhs, ex-sh. It will continue to rival the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. In this price range, it will also take on Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the sub-compact SUV segment.