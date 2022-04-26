New Maruti Brezza 2022 Production Starts – Launch Exp Next Month

Upon its launch, new-gen Maruti Brezza will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300

Maruti Suzuki has been busy since the past 6 months. The brand has launched multiple products since November last year. This includes the new-gen Celerio, a heavily updated Baleno, Dzire CNG and facelifted models of WagonR, Ertiga and XL6 more recently. The next big launch from the Indo-Japanese carmaker is going to be the new-gen Brezza.

Test mules of the upgraded subcompact SUV have been spotted on numerous occasions over past few months. Sources tell Rushlane that Maruti has now started production of the new-gen model of Brezza at its Manesar-based manufacturing facility.

Internally codenamed YXA, the latest iteration of the subcompact SUV is expected to make its global debut next month and will go on sale soon after. While the overall design of Brezza will be kept intact, the upcoming model will feature noticeable changes to its exterior as well as interior.

New-gen Brezza: Updated Exterior Styling

Starting with its exterior, the new Brezza will get a redesigned front face featuring a new grille shape and design. It will also get new dual-pod projector LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Front bumper is expected to be slightly reprofiled and will house new LED fog lamps and a faux skid plate. Side profile will remain same with an identical boxy silhouette although alloy wheel design might change.

Rear profile of the new-gen Brezza in recent spy shots looks similar to the current model. However, critical changes are expected to take place in the form of new LED taillamps and reprofiled bumper. Other exterior highlights we will see in the new Brezza are a shark fin antenna, roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear windscreen wiper.

Updated Interiors & Features

Apart from an updated exterior, the new-gen Brezza will also boast updated interiors including new seat upholsteries and dashboard layout, although there isn’t any image to confirm the same yet. The subcompact SUV will also be much richer in terms of features as it is expected to be laced with creature comforts like a larger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and more.

Other notable feature additions expected are an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, wireless connectivity and Suzuki Connect in-car telematics. Automatic variants of the new Brezza will also feature paddle shifters. Safety in the upgraded Brezza will also be enhanced thanks to the addition of up to six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent and hill hold assist.

Expected Powertrain Specs

Powering the second-gen Brezza will be an updated 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol unit that kicks out 103 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox which replaces the older 4-speed unit. It is also likely to be paired with a mild-hybrid tech that offers auto start/stop functionality.