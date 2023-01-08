Maruti Brezza CNG Modified At Rs 2 L – Range Rover Evoque Look

The similarities that a purposefully modified Brezza and a Land Rover design language, are uncanny

Vitara Brezza was the king of sub 4m compact SUVs for a long time. It was offered with a sole 1.3L turbo diesel engine, sourced from (then) FCA and even had a respectable 4-star crash rating from GNCAP under old testing protocols.

Vitara Brezza lost ground to new entrants. In 2022, Maruti Suzuki launched Brezza (without Vitara Suffix) which was a major upgrade from what Vitara Brezza used to be. It had a desirable interior with a host of new features and a lot of exterior changes which had a lot of road presence.

Maruti Brezza CNG Modified

Ever since the new Brezza was launched, many couldn’t help, but draw uncanny similarities with Land Rover Range Rover’s design language. Sure, Maruti Suzuki has taken a few too many cues from Range Rover’s books to make the Brezza desirable. So much so, that if you remove Maruti Suzuki badge and replace them with Land Rover and Range Rover badge, it might very well fool some people into thinking that it is in fact a Range Rover.

Thanks to this, there are many such modifications being carried out. The latest one has been done on a Maruti Brezza CNG. With just the right amount of modifications, this Brezza is looking like a Range Rover Evoque. Images are credited to Modified Club channel.

There is a not-so-handsome horn-type element in Brezza’s grille which is now replaced with something that would be on a Land Rover vehicle along with a Land Rover logo. Headlights and rest of the front profile have been kept identical. Some fake vents and larger 18” after-market alloy wheels give it a lot of muscle.

There is also a silver sticker below ORVM that again mimics, you guessed it, a Range Rover. Bold Range Rover lettering is found on both front and rear profiles. At the rear, Brezza owner has installed a dual exhaust tip and another Land Rover logo with Evoque branding as well. There is a red painted front brake caliper and rear drum.

Interior Modifications

The owner seems to have wished to get most out of the Rs. 2 lakh he spent on this Brezza CNG Modified. So, modifications are not just limited to exteriors. On the inside, we now have upholstery finished in a similar brown-leather seen in expensive Range Rovers. Not just that, dashboard top, door panels, steering wheel and A-pillar plastic trim are also clad with orange leather.

I can’t imagine the amount of reflection this orange dash top is going to generate. There is a reason why dash tops are usually black or of very dark shade. Expensive luxury vehicles get special non-reflective coating with windshields that cut down glares and reflections caused by fancy dash top colours. Brezza doesn’t have such windshields. This makes it dangerous while driving. This is one of the many reasons why modifications are banned / illegal in India.

1 of 5

Source