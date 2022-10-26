Maruti Brezza CNG Variants Leak Via Official Website – Manual, Automatic

If launched soon, Maruti Brezza can become the first sub-4-meter compact SUV to offer factory fitted CNG option

Demand for CNG cars, including factory-fitted and ones with third-party CNG kits, continues to be high. As part of its program to expand its CNG portfolio, Maruti Suzuki will soon launch Brezza CNG. Rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, etc. are also expected to get CNG option.

Earlier, it was expected that CNG option will be available with new-gen Brezza from day one. However, that hasn’t been the case when 2022 Brezza was launched earlier this year in June. Now, with some listings on Maruti’s official website revealing Brezza CNG among options, launch is expected soon.

All Brezza trims including AT to get CNG

In case of other factory fitted CNG cars, including Maruti CNG cars, option for CNG is offered with select variants only. It is usually the base-spec and mid-spec trims that get CNG option. However, the convention changes with Brezza, as the SUV will be getting CNG with all its trims. It includes Brezza CNG LXI 5MT, CNG VXI 5MT/6AT, CNG ZXI 5MT/6AT and CNG ZXI+ 5MT/6AT.

Automatic variants getting CNG option is also something new. Maruti probably wants to ensure that Brezza CNG is available to all segment of buyers. Potential customers won’t have to compromise on available features or be compelled to choose manual variants to benefit from CNG.

Only compromises to be made will be reduced performance numbers and close to nil boot space. 2022 Brezza is powered by the K15C Smart Hybrid 1.5-litre petrol motor that generates 102 hp of max power at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. These numbers will be reduced in case of Brezza CNG. Gains will come in the form of higher mileage and relatively low cost of CNG. Fuel efficiency of Brezza petrol variants is in the range of 19.80 kmpl to 20.15 kmpl. Brezza CNG mileage could be around 25-30 km/kg.

Brezza CNG features

As all variants of Brezza are getting CNG option, buyers will have access to the full range of features available with the SUV. In case of top-spec ZXI+, some of the key features include 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, ARKAMYS premium sound system with Surround Sense, OTA updates, onboard voice assistance, MID with TFT colour display, electric sunroof, wireless charging, Type A and C USB charging at rear, cruise control and cooled glove box.

Top-spec variants of Brezza have dual-tone interior theme, ambient lights and leather wrapped steering wheel. A range of connectivity features are also available with Suzuki Connect platform. Some key connectivity features include stolen vehicle notification and tracking, immobilizer request, breakdown notification, emergency alerts, tow away alert and tracking, geofence, remote functions and live vehicle tracking and location sharing.

Safety kit includes features such as head-up display, 360° camera, front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, rear view camera, reverse parking sensor with infographic display and anti-theft security alarm.