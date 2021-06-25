Maruti Brezza Diesel Launch Exp At 2022 Auto Expo – XL6, Ertiga Diesel Also Planned

Maruti Suzuki is planning to make a comeback in the diesel car segment with the launch of Brezza, Ertiga and XL6 early next year

Maruti Suzuki did away with its diesel engine lineup with the advent of the BS6 emission standards in April 2020. Now, following the current demand in the market, the company has been reportedly readying a BS6 compliant 1.5 liter DDiS engine. This engine was on offer in multiple Maruti cars in BS4 format.

It will now make a comeback in BS6 avatar. The first Maruti car to get BS6 diesel engine will be XL6 premium MPV, reports The Hindu Business Line. Launch is to take place in Jan 2022, just ahead of the Auto Expo 2022 – which is expected to take place in Feb 2022.

Other Maruti Diesel Cars Planned

Post the launch of XL6 diesel, Maruti Suzuki will launch diesel engine option for Vitara Brezza and Ertiga. Launch of Brezza Diesel BS6 is expected at the 2022 Auto Expo while that of the Ertiga diesel is expected by mid 2022. Price of diesel versions are expected to be about Rs 50k to Rs 1 lakh more than their respective petrol powered versions.

The new diesel engine could also make its way onto the vehicles supplied by Maruti Suzuki to Toyota Kirloskar Motors. For now, this includes the Urban Cruiser. But there are plans to launch rebadged versions of Ertiga and Ciaz in the future.

Maruti Diesel BS6 Specs

Diesel engine will be manufactured at the company’s powertrain plant in Manesar (Haryana). Specifications of the 1.5 liter DDiS engine have not yet been revealed. The BS4 1.5 liter DDiS diesel engine that powered the Ertiga and Ciaz, produced 104 hp power and 225 Nm torque. The BS6 compliant diesel engine is slated to offer similar power and torque. Maruti could also introduce a mild hybrid system to enhance its fuel efficiency.

The BS4 engine was mated to a 6 speed manual transmission and the same combination could be on offer with the BS6 1.5 liter diesel engine. The company could also introduce automatic transmission considering its rising demand.

New Launches

Maruti Suzuki has noted increase in demand for petrol variants from 75 percent in FY20 to 89 percent in FY21. CNG models also saw demand increase from 7 percent to 11 percent in FY20 and FY21 respectively.

The company plans a range of new launches which will start with the new gen Celerio hatchback. Patent images have already been leaked. The company is also working on the new gen Alto hatchback sometime next year. The second gen Vitara Brezza is also rumoured to launch. The 5 door Jimny SUV will also launch in India later in 2022.

