Maruti Brezza Gets New Updates – Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Along with Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Brezza OTA updates enable turn-by-turn navigation for HUD and MID

Maruti Suzuki replaced the Vitara Brezza with new Brezza in 2022. Since then, Brezza has garnered a lot of interest which has successfully converted huge bookings. Brezza is even getting a CNG variant and is set to be the first vehicle in India to offer CNG powertrain with automatic transmission.

Launched on June 30th, Brezza surpassed Nexon sales for two consecutive months since launch. Brezza is a far cry when compared to its predecessor Vitara Brezza. Along with a modern design and interior layout, Brezza even offers a ton of features. Now, Maruti Brezza OTA updates have added two more. Let’s take a look.

Brezza New Updates

Features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were promised at launch and have now been enabled with the recent OTA update. Speaking of this update, owners can get these features installed as OTA updates through smartphone updates for SmartPlay Pro+ system. Or, this update can be downloaded from official website as well.

This way, owners can now project their smartphone interface onto the infotainment screen wirelessly. Previous generations of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay required owners to manually connect their smartphone to infotainment screen via a USB cable. Wireless operation vastly enhances convenience.

Along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Brezza OTA update has unlocked turn-by-turn navigation for the car’s MID screen and its heads-up display. Brezza is one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment. Features like a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera are exclusive to Brezza. That said, Brezza misses out on front ventilated seats that Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet offer. Features list on Brezza is extensive and is vastly superior to that of its predecessor Vitara Brezza.

Specs & Features

Other notable features include wireless charging, a sunroof, a SmartPlay Pro+ system, Arkemys tuned sound system, and 40+ connected features via Next Gen Suzuki Connect. Safety features include ABS, EBD, 6 airbags on top variants, ESP, hill hold assistance, anti-theft security alarm, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5L K15 series engine that also does duty on Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Grand Vitara. This engine makes 102 bhp of power at 6,000 RPM and 137 Nm of torque at 4,400 RPM. It is mated to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option.

The main rivals for Brezza include Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300. Prices for Brezza start from Rs. 7.99 lakh for LXi trim and go till Rs. 13.96 lakh for top-spec ZXi Plus AT Dual Tone (both prices ex-sh).