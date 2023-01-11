Maruti Brezza, Grand Vitara Matte Black Debuts – 2023 Auto Expo

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki has showcased multiple new cars and concepts

2023 Auto Expo has kicked off today, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki has one of the biggest stall at the event. Here you will find new cars as well as future concepts and tech.

Apart from that, Maruti is also showcasing its existing range of cars in a new light. By new light, we mean new colour. Two of these are Brezza and Grand Vitara, seen here in a shade of matte black. Images are credited to Powerdrift.

Maruti Brezza Matte Black

Black colour is the flavour of the season. In the last few years, we have seen multiple car makers launching special black editions of their popular SUVs. Only recently, Maruti announced Black Edition of their Nexa range of cars. But what they have unveiled with Brezza, is a different shade.

Seen here is the new 2023 Maruti Brezza in a matte black shade. Design elements remain the same, but the infusion of black shade has made the SUV look even more sportier. It gets dual LED projector headlamps, floating DRLs, follow-me-home lamps, fog lamps and LED tail lamp.

2023 Maruti Brezza Matte Black is seen with distinctive body cladding, shark fin antenna, dual tone 16 inch alloy wheels with 215 section tyres, an ergonomically positioned spare tyre and an electric sun-roof with tilt up function. Depending on variant, the Brezza is now being offered with a 9 inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment with over 40 connected car features, heads-up display and a 360 degree camera. It also sports a premium sound system with ‘Surround Sense’ powered by ‘ARKAMYS’.

The interiors seen in all black colour scheme all around, a multi layered dashboard, cooled glove box, flat bottom tilt and telescopic steering wheel with controls and a head up display unit. Its driver and passenger comforts go on to include rear AC vents, Type A and Type C fast charger and USB ports.

Maruti Grand Vitara Matte Black

Apart from Brezza, Maruti has given the same treatment to Grand Vitara. Safety equipment now includes a total of 6 airbags – front, side and curtain, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, high speed alert system and a remote function for vehicle safety and security, vehicle status, etc. Features such as idle stop-start, brake energy regeneration along with torque assist during acceleration are being offered as standard across all variants.

Maruti Grand Vitara shares its engine lineup with Toyota Hyryder. This will include a 1.5 liter K15C dual jet VVT petrol engine with mild hybrid technology that offers 102 hp power and 136.8 Nm torque. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter.

The second engine is Toyota’s 1.5 liter TNGA petrol engine with a strong hybrid system. This engine offers 92 hp power and 122 Nm torque which when mated to an electric motor offers 79 hp power and 141 Nm torque. Combined power output stands at 117 PS and torque at 141 Nm. The 177.6V lithium-ion battery pack claims an all electric range of 25 kms. It gets mated to Toyotas e-drive transmission. The mild hybrid gets front wheel drive and all wheel drive setup while the strong hybrid receives only a front wheel drive layout.

1 of 5

Source