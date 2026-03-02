Maruti Brezza Marks 10th Anniversary Amid Strong Sales Momentum

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Completes 10 Years – Compact SUV Segment Now Contributes 31% To PV Market

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has completed 10 years in the Indian market. Originally launched in 2016 as the Vitara Brezza, the compact SUV has played a significant role in shaping the sub-4 metre SUV segment. Over the past decade, the model has consistently remained among India’s top-selling passenger vehicles, while the compact SUV segment today contributes 31% to the overall passenger vehicle industry.

Since its introduction, Brezza has evolved across two generations, adapting to changing customer preferences with updated styling, new technology and enhanced safety features. The SUV has maintained strong brand recall, with the company stating that 56% of customers consider Brezza as a predetermined choice when entering the compact SUV segment.

Consistent Performer In Sales Charts

Even as the 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift has been spotted testing, the current model continues to post strong numbers. In February 2026, Brezza ranked among the top-selling cars in the country and remained one of the leading compact SUVs in its segment.

Over the years, Brezza has received 28 automotive awards, including the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2017 for its first-generation model. It also secured a 4-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection, strengthening its safety credentials.

Powering the current Brezza is a 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine producing 103.1 hp and 139 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. A factory-fitted CNG variant is also on offer, delivering a claimed efficiency of 25.51 km/kg. Maruti has introduced an underbody CNG tank layout, aimed at improving usable boot space compared to conventional CNG installations.

What Next – 2026 Brezza Facelift Spotted

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce an updated version of the Brezza. Recent spy shots of the 2026 model, including undisguised front-end images, reveal noticeable design revisions. The facelift is expected to feature a wider grille with a thick chrome bar, revised bumper design, updated fog lamp housing and a prominent silver skid plate, giving it a more rugged appearance.

Interior updates are likely to include a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with feature additions aimed at enhancing comfort and convenience. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are also expected to be introduced with the update.

Mechanically, the upcoming model is expected to continue with the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine. There are reports of it getting a new 1.2 liter turbo engine and a 6 speed manual gearbox. As Brezza enters its second decade in India, Maruti Suzuki will look to retain its leadership position in a segment that has become one of the most competitive and fastest-growing categories in the passenger vehicle market.