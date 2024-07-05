Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition Leaked – More Features Starting Rs 3,500

With the Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition, base LXi and VXi trims get more attractive and feature-loaded packing utility and style accessories

Being the best-selling sub 4m SUV (4m long) currently in India, Maruti Brezza is a popular choice. It has sidelined Tata Nexon, which has been the best-selling SUV in India for the past three consecutive years. To further expand Brezza’s appeal, Maruti Suzuki is offering Urbano Edition with lower variants that packs additional features.

Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition – For VXi trim

Brezza is currently on sale in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trim levels. While the top two trims, ZXi and ZXi+, get all the bells and whistles, base LXi and VXi often appear low on features. To combat this, Maruti Suzuki has formulated Urbano Edition specifically designed for LXi and VXi trim levels.

These are likely to be accessory packs that pose great value when bought as a kit, rather than individual accessories. Owing to the difference in features and equipment between LXi and VXi, the formulated Urbano Edition kits for these trims vary in pricing and accessories offered. Which is self-explanatory.

As per the leaked material, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Urbano Edition for VXi trim consists of a bunch of utility accessories like OE camera and fog lamps, along with styling accessories like dashboard upgrade, body side moulding, wheel arch kit, protective metallic sill guard, number plate frame and 3D floor mat.

The ala-carte MRP pricing of Urbano Edition for VXi trim is Rs 26,149, which is the sum of individually bought accessories listed. However, Kit MRP is Rs 18,500 and Maruti Suzuki is offering a customer discount of Rs 15,000. In effect, Urbano Edition kit for Brezza VXi can be bought by customers for Rs 3,500 only.

For base LXi trim

The Urbano Edition for base LXi trim is a lot more comprehensive. Utility accessories bundled are Camera multimedia, touchscreen stereo system, speakers and fog lamp kit. Where styling accessories are concerned, Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition for VXi trim packs front and rear skid plates (faux), fog lamp and grill garnish, body side moulding and wheel arch kit.

Where pricing is concerned, ala-carte MRP of Urbano Edition for LXi trim is Rs 52,370. The kit price, however, is Rs 42,000. Maruti Suzuki is offering customer savings worth Rs 27,000. Thus buyers of Brezza LXi Urbano Edition will be charged Rs 15,000 only. Which is great value, considering everything on offer.

Urbano Package is likely to be offered with all powertrain combinations – 1.5 NA Petrol MT, 1.5L NA Petrol+CNG MT and 1.5L NA Petrol AT. The leak doesn’t mention whether the Urbano Editions are offered with existing Brezza owners as well. Base Ex-sh price of Brezza without Urbano Edition continue to be the same, starting from Rs 8.34 lakh.

