Maruti Brezza, Victoris Production Starts At New Kharkhoda Plant

Maruti Suzuki Starts Production At Second Kharkhoda Plant – Total Capacity Reaches 26.5 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has officially commenced commercial production at the second manufacturing plant at its Kharkhoda facility in Haryana. With this expansion, the company has significantly increased its production capability as it prepares for future growth across both domestic and export markets.

The newly operational second plant at Kharkhoda comes with an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units. Combined with the first plant, total production capacity at the Kharkhoda facility has now reached 5 lakh units per annum.

Following this expansion, Maruti Suzuki’s total annual vehicle production capacity across all its manufacturing facilities in India now stands at 26.5 lakh units. These facilities include Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana along with the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat.

Kharkhoda To Become One Of Suzuki’s Largest Plants

Maruti Suzuki had earlier outlined plans to add 5 lakh units of production capacity during FY2026-27 and the second Kharkhoda plant forms a key part of that strategy. Once all planned phases are completed, Kharkhoda is expected to become one of Suzuki’s largest four-wheeler manufacturing hubs globally with a planned capacity of 10 lakh vehicles annually.

The company currently manufactures Brezza and Victoris SUVs at the Kharkhoda facility. Both SUVs continue to see strong demand in the Indian market, especially in the rapidly growing SUV segment. The expansion comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki is strengthening its SUV portfolio and preparing for upcoming electric vehicle launches as well. Increasing production capacity will also help the company improve supply timelines and support exports from India.

Focus On SUVs And Future Growth

Even though Maruti Suzuki continues to post steady volume growth, its dominance in the Indian passenger vehicle market is gradually weakening. The company sold 18.23 lakh cars in FY2026, registering a 3.5% YoY increase over FY2025. However, its market share stood at 38.93%, marking one of the lowest levels for the brand in the past 13 years. Maruti once comfortably controlled well over 50% of the market, but rapid growth from rivals like Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota and Hyundai in the SUV space has steadily chipped away at its share.

A major reason behind this shift is changing customer preference towards larger SUVs and premium vehicles, segments where rivals have expanded aggressively. While Maruti has found success with Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara and Victoris, competitors continue gaining ground with wider SUV portfolios and stronger presence in higher-margin segments.

Maruti is now responding with aggressive capacity expansion and multiple upcoming launches, including new SUVs, hybrids and EVs. The company has already commenced production at its second Kharkhoda plant and plans to add 5 lakh units of annual capacity during FY2027. However, regaining lost market share will not be easy as competition across every major segment has intensified significantly over the past few years.