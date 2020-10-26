Maruti Launches PM 2.5 Cabin Air Filter – Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Brezza, Ertiga

Maruti currently offers a PM10 air filter across its range of vehicles which now gets upgraded to a 2.5 PM system

MG Gloster gets a 3-zone climate control with PM 2.5 filter and Kia Sonet comes in with a Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection system. To keep up with competition, especially during these times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maruti Suzuki has also launched an upgraded cabin air filter system.

This is an upgrade from the PM 10 that is being offered on their range of vehicles which now includes a PM 2.5 system on the models such as the Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, XL6, Ignis, Ciaz, S Cross and Vitara Brezza. This was reported by Team bhp member Leoshashi.

As per the update posted, “While stock filter is good, one cannot be too safe in these polluted times. Have experienced these in a friend’s Ciaz and they are very effective. Cabin and vents remain absolutely clean, always. Downside-Cleaning/replacement will be too frequent.” Speaking about replacement, it has to be replaced every 10,000 kms or ever 1 year; whichever is earlier.

Upgraded Cabin Air Filter

The current PM10 air filter system was not able to filter out diesel smoke, tobacco smoke and smog. The new PM 2.5 Air Filter System is made of a non woven fabric with electrostatic properties with the ability to filter out all types of smoke, dust, dirt and fly ash of PM 2.5 levels.

This new filter system is priced at Rs.600 and will need to be replaced at regular intervals primarily due to the climatic conditions in the country. The PM 2.5 cabin air filter part number is 990J0M66RS0-010 and 990J0M82PS0-010. Maruti cars that are currently being offered with this upgrade as official accessory are – Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Brezza, Ignis, S-Cross.

Post Lockdown Sales Bounce

Maruti Suzuki sales have bounced back following COVID-19 disruptions. In Sept 20, the company posted sales of 1,60,442 units, up 30.8 percent as against sales in the same month of the previous year. These included 1,50,040 unit domestic sales and 2,548 units for other OEMs along with 7,834 units which were exported. The July to September 2020 period saw total sales of 3,93,130 units, up 16.2 percent over the same period of the previous year.

With all production operations back on track to its pre COVID-19 levels, the company recently launched new edition of Swift along with an accessory pack. This pack is applicable to all variants of Swift and priced at Rs.24,990 over the price of the stock car priced between Rs. 5.19 lakhs and Rs. 8.02 lakhs.

he list of accessories include wing shaped splitter on the front bumper, side skirts, rear body kit for its exteriors along with side body moulding in chrome finish, smoked out door visors and an aerodynamic spoiler on its tail gate. The interior accessory kit includes sporty seat covers, rounded dials on instrument cluster and a flat bottom steering wheel.

The company now looks ahead to the launch of the new gen Celerio. This hatchback was supposed to have a festive launch but launch has now been delayed to early 2021. It will be powered by the same engine lineup as seen on the WagonR and will rival the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Santro.

