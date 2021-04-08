Maruti Car Discounts April 2021 – Brezza, Swift, WagonR, SPresso

The discounts and benefits are on models sold via the company’s Arena Showrooms

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced special consumer offers for April 2021. These are in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits for cars less than 7 years old and corporate offers.

Maruti Suzuki sells its models via Arena and NEXA outlets in the country. While the Arena is for its regular models, the premium models are sold through NEXA outlets. Maruti Suzuki has introduced discounts on models sold via these Arena dealerships this month and the discounts offered range from Rs.26,000 to Rs.41,000.

Maruti Arena Discounts April 2021

Starting with the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, the most affordable offering in the company lineup, the maximum saving for buyers goes up to Rs.30,000. This includes a consumer offer of Rs.12,000, exchange offer of Rs.15,000 and corporate discount of Rs.3,000.

Maruti Suzuki’s S-Presso comes in at a cash discount of Rs. 14,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, thus taking a total saving of Rs.32,000. Savings on the WagonR – MT/CNG/AMT goes up to Rs.26,000 which includes cash discount of Rs.8,000 and exchange bonus of Rs.15,000 while corporate buyers can avail an additional Rs.3,000 as benefit.

Discounts extend to Rs.33,000 on the Celerio variants – inclusive of Rs.15,000 discount and Rs.15,000 exchange bonus for cars less than 7 years old along with the Rs.3,000 corporate discount. The Swift petrol also comes in at a Rs.33,000 benefit to buyers through the month of April 21 and are the same on the pre-facelift and facelift models of the Swift. On the DZire compact sedan, the benefit is upto Rs.31,000, with a Rs.8,000 consumer discount, Rs.20,000 exchange benefit and Rs.3,000 corporate discount.

Discounts on Eeco and Brezza petrol

Maruti Suzuki Eeco offered in 5 and 7 seater variants, and currently the only van in the company lineup, since the Omni was discontinued, comes in at a discount of Rs.28,000 inclusive of a cash discount of Rs.10,000, exchange offer of Rs.15,000 and corporate discount of Rs.3,000. No discount is offered on the Ertiga, while discount / exchange offer extends to Rs.30,000 on the Brezza petrol variant at Rs.10,000 and Rs.20,000 respectively.

Discounts on Tour Models

Maruti Suzuki is also extending the discount and exchange scheme on its Tour models. The Tour M petrol variant is only presented with a corporate discount of Rs.4,000 while on the Tour H1, the total benefits extend are the highest at Rs.41,000 while on the H2 and Tour V5 seater and 7 seater, this is at Rs.39,000.

The company is also offering discounts on the DZire Tour petrol and CNG variants upto Rs.37,000 with a Rs.8,000 cash discount, Rs.20,000 exchange bonus and Rs.9,000 corporate benefit. All these discounts are valid upto 30th April 2021.