Maruti Car Discounts Feb 2023 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Ignis, Ciaz

Discounts extend to all variants sold via Nexa outlets except for the XL6, Baleno, Grand Vitara and the Brezza sold via Arena showrooms

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts and exchange benefits along with corporate offers via its Nexa and Arena dealerships. These discounts are through the month of Feb 2023 and range from Rs 10,000 on the DZire and Eeco going up to Rs 44,000 on models such as S-Presso, WagonR and Swift sold via Arena dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts Feb 2023

Models sold via Arena dealerships include the likes of Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, DZire, Brezza, Eeco, etc. Discounts through the month of Feb 2023 are across each of these models except for the Brezza.

Maruti Alto K10 is being offered at a total benefit of Rs 43,100 which includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,100. The Alto 800 gets a lower cash discount of Rs 20,000 along with Rs 15,000 exchange offer and Rs 4,000 corporate discount.

Discounts on the Celerio stand at Rs. 20,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 3,100 in cash discount, exchange and corporate benefits respectively. The Maruti S-Presso, WagonR and Swift can each be had at the same Rs 25,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange offer and Rs 4,000 corporate benefit

Maruti DZire and Eeco discounts are at a Rs 10,000 cash discount and Rs 10,000 exchange benefit but while the Eeco also gets a Rs 4,000 corporate discount, there is no such offer on the DZire. There is no discount on the Brezza.

Maruti Nexa Car Discounts Feb 2023

Maruti Suzuki retails models such as the Ingis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and Grand Vitara via their exclusive Nexa showrooms. The discounts being offered on the Ignis MT (all variants) stand at Rs 43,000 which includes Rs 23,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 exchange offer along with Rs 5,000 corporate benefit. Ignis AGS can be had though the month of Feb 2023 at a cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with the same exchange and corporate benefit as offered on the MT trim.

Buyers of the Maruti Ciaz Sigma trim get no cash discount but can avail of an exchange offer and corporate benefit of Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The other variants of the Ciaz come in with a Rs 25,000 exchange and Rs 5,000 corporate benefit taking total discount to Rs 30,000. Ciaz All Variant for 2022 Model Year is being offered with a Rs 15,000 cash discount, Rs 25,000 exchange offer and Rs 5,000 corporate benefit to a total discount of Rs 45,000.

There are no discounts being offered in the Baleno premium hatchback, on the Maruti XL6 and Grand Vitara. The company has also expanded their model range sold via Nexa outlets to include the Jimny 5-door and Fronx. Both will be launched by mid 2023.