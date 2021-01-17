Maruti Car Discounts Jan 2021 – Swift, Baleno, Alto, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki is offering New Year discounts on all models sold via its Arena and Nexa outlets, going upto Rs.57,000 on S-Cross Sigma

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leading automaker in India, is set to begin 2021 on a promising note. The company is offering lucrative discounts across its lineup so as to attract more buyers into showrooms and set off the New Year with increased sales figures. We list below the discounts and benefits offered on each model sold via Arena and NEXA outlets through the month of January 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discount Offers

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 hatchback, petrol and CNG models are on sale via Arena outlets at a discount of Rs.30,000. This includes Rs.15,000 cash discount and Rs.15,000 exchange offer.

The Celerio petrol and CNG models are at a discount of Rs.40,000 with cash discount of Rs.20,000 and exchange offer at Rs.20,000. The company is also readying a new gen model of the Celerio which is set for launch in the first quarter of this year.

Discount on the Maruti Eeco is at Rs.10,000 cash discount and Rs.20,000 exchange offer while the S-Presso can be had at a Rs.40,000 discount including a Rs.20,000 cash discount and Rs.20,000 exchange offer. This micro SUV was introduced in September 2019 and has been gaining some popularity in the country.

The Wagon-R is currently available with a cash discount of Rs. 8,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 while buyers of the Swift petrol can avail of a Rs.10,000 cash discount and exchange offer of Rs.20,000 through the month of January.

Maruti Suzuki also sells the DZire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga via its Arena showrooms and each of these are on discount through January 2021. The discounts on the DZire are at Rs.8,000 cash discount and Rs.20,000 exchange offer while that on the Brezza are at Rs.10,000 cash and Rs.20,000 exchange. The Ertiga is only being offered at a discount to corporate buyers.

NEXA discounts

Maruti Suzuki retails Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross via its exclusive NEXA showrooms. The discounts on the Ignis are at Rs.10,000 cash and Rs.15,000 exchange while on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno discounts stands at Rs.7,500 cash and Rs.10,000 exchange.

The discounts and exchange offer on the Ciaz is at Rs.10,000 cash and Rs.15,000 exchange and on the XL6, there is only an exchange offer of Rs.15,000. Buyers of the S-Cross Sigma variant gets the highest benefits at Rs.20,000 exchange and free accessories worth Rs.37,000 while the Sigma Delta Zeta and Alpha variants are on offer at Rs.15,000 cash and Rs.20,000 exchange.

These discounts come at a time when the company has also announced a price hike across all variants from 1st Jan 2020. The company cites exchange rate fluctuations and higher input costs as reasons for this price increase. The automaker is also lining up new gen Alto and Celerio for launch in early 2021.

Disclaimer – Discounts are offered by dealers, and they vary from dealer to dealer, depending on the stock. Please check with company authorized dealers in your city for the exact amount of discount / benefit offered.