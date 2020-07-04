Maruti Car Discounts July 2020 up to Rs 55k – Alto, Swift, Dzire, Brezza

Newly launched Maruti Brezza is now being offered with an exchange offer of Rs 20,000

While car sales are still a long way to reach pre-Covid levels, a consistent improvement has been seen in May and June. As restrictions are being eased, the production and consumption cycle is gaining momentum. Most carmakers have reported that their sales charts are moving north after the lockdown was lifted.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is going through the same phase, with sales increasing from near zero in April to 13,700 units in May 2020. June was even better with sales climbing to more than 57k units. To boost sales further, Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts and benefits on several of its cars. Here’s a quick check on discount schemes available on Maruti Arena cars in July.

Maruti Alto 800 petrol, CNG – India’s most popular entry-level hatchback, Alto was the top selling car in June 2020 with sales of 7,298 units. Alto 800 petrol and CNG variants are currently available with total benefits worth Rs 35K. This includes 18k cash discount, 15k exchange benefits and 2k corporate discount.

Maruti Celerio petrol, CNG – Another affordable hatchback from Maruti, Celerio was listed among the top 10 bestselling cars in June 2020. Customers buying Celerio petrol or CNG variant can benefit from 30k cash discount, 20k exchange benefits and 3k corporate discount.

Maruti Eeco – A preferred choice for both personal and commercial use, Maruti Eeco is being offered with 10k cash discount, 20k exchange benefits and 2k corporate discount. Eeco petrol BS6 was launched earlier this year in January at a starting price of Rs 3.8 lakh. The CNG BS6 Eeco came in March at a starting price of Rs 4.64 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso – Known as the mini-SUV, Maruti S-Presso is available with total benefits worth Rs 48k. This includes 25k cash discount, 20k exchange bonus and 3k corporate discount. BS6 S-Presso CNG Lxi and Vxi were launched in June in the price range of Rs 4.84 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R petrol, CNG – India’s preferred family car, Maruti Wagon R petrol and CNG variants are available with 10k cash discount, 20k exchange benefits and 2k corporate discount. The company is planning to launch Wagon R with an all-electric powertrain, which will be initially available to taxi operators.

Maruti Swift petrol – Offering a perfect mix of style and value for money, Maruti Swift petrol variant is available with 15k cash discount, 20k worth of exchange benefits and 2k corporate discount. Swift recently achieved the milestone of selling more than 22 lakh units since the time is was launched in May 2005.

Maruti Dzire petrol facelift – Another bestseller from Maruti, Dzire petrol facelift is available with 10k cash discount, 25k exchange benefits and 2k corporate discount.

Maruti Vitara Brezza petrol – A consistent performer, Brezza petrol is available with exchange benefits worth Rs 20k. This is the first time since launch, Maruti Brezza petrol is being offered with discount. It is also worth noting that in June 2020, Brezza was the top selling SUV in sub-4m segment.

The only Arena car without any discounts or benefits is Ertiga. It was the top selling MPV in May with sales of 2,353 units.