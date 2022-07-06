Maruti Car Discounts July 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, S Presso, EECO

Maruti Suzuki discounts for July 2022 extend upto Rs 74,000 but there are no discounts being offered on the new Ertiga and Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is offering special discounts all through the month of July 2022 on its range of models sold via Arena outlets. These discounts include cash benefits, exchange offers and special schemes for corporate buyers and offered on the Alto, Celerio, Swift, WagonR and S-Presso hatchbacks, as well as on the Dzire sedan. These discounts are being offered on petrol powered variants only and not on the company’s CNG lineup.

Maruti Suzuki Discounts July 2022

Starting with Maruti Suzuki Alto, discounts extend upto Rs 11,000 on the standard petrol variant and at Rs 31,000 on the petrol other than standard variants. Petrol (Std) is at a cash discount of Rs 5,000 along with a Rs 6,000 benefit to corporate buyers. Other than Std variant buyers can avail of a total consumer offer of Rs 10,000, exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and corporate offer of Rs 6,000.

Discounts on the Tour H1 (Alto) petrol is at Rs 34,000 which includes a Rs 10,000 total consumer offer along with exchange and corporate discounts at Rs 15,000 and Rs 9,000 respectively. Celerio LXi, VXi and AGS variants are being offered all through the month of July 2022 at a total discount of Rs 51,000. This includes a consumer offer of Rs 30,000, exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 6,000.

Buyers of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso petrol and AGS variant can avail of a discount upto Rs 31,000 with total consumer benefit of Rs 15,000, exchange offer of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 6,000. July 2022 offers on the DZire petrol and AGS extend upto Rs 22,000 inclusive of consumer benefit of Rs 5,000, exchange offer of Rs 10,000 and a Rs 7,000 corporate benefit.

Discounts on Tour S (Dzire) petrol extend upto Rs 34,000 while on the Maruti Eeco the discount is at Rs 24,000 on its 7 and 5 seater models. This includes a total customer benefit of Rs 10,000, exchange offer of Rs 10,000 and corporate offer of Rs 4,000. The company is actively testing the 2023 Maruti Eeco and leaked images show off much of the improvements that Maruti Suzuki will offer on this new model. The next gen Eeco is set to be launched by later this year.

Maruti Swift, WagonR discounts July 2022

The company is also offering a Rs 32,000 discount on the Swift petrol LXi, V, Z and AGS trims which consists of a Rs 15,000 total customer benefit, Rs 10,000 exchange offer and Rs 7,000 benefit which is exclusive for corporate buyers. Tour M (Ertiga petrol) gets a discount of Rs 4,000.

Maruti WagonR petrol and AGS 1.0 liter is being offered at a total customer benefit of Rs 30,000, exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 6,000 taking total discount to Rs 51,000. On the WagonR petrol and AGS 1.2 liter, the discount is at Rs 26,000 inclusive of a customer benefit of Rs 10,000, exchange offer of Rs 10,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 6,000. There is no discount scheme offered on either the Ertiga or Brezza both of which are recently launched and are in great demand commanding a relatively long waiting period.

Buyers can avail of Rs 36,500 discount on the Tour V (EECO) 7 and 5 seater models which includes a customer benefit of Rs 10,000, exchange offer of Rs 10,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 16,500. The Tour V is priced from Rs 4.60 to Rs 5.91 lakhs (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Tour H3 (WagonR) petrol on the other hand gets the highest discount for the month of July 2022. This is at a total of Rs 74,000 with a Rs 30,000 total customer benefit, Rs 15,000 exchange offer and Rs 29,000 discount to corporate buyers.