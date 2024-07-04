Maruti Car Discounts July 2024 – Swift, Brezza, Dzire, Alto, WagonR

The highest discounts are being offered across Maruti Alto K10 range which extends upto Rs 75,000

Buyers in India, planning to buy a Maruti car via their Arena showrooms stand to gain in terms of cash discounts, exchange offers and additional exchange bonus on models under 7 years of age and corporate offers being offered through the month of July 2024. While the highest discounts are being extended to the company’s Alto K10 variants, there are also significantly high discounts being presented with models such as the S-Presso, WagonR and Celerio. Each of these models come in with a flat exchange offer of Rs 15,000. Here is a breakdown of the discounts available across various models at Maruti Arena showrooms.

Maruti Alto K10 Discounts June 2024

The highest savings are on the Alto K10 AGS which extends upto Rs 75,100. These include Rs 40,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange offer, additional exchange benefit on cars under 7 years old and Rs 8,100 in the form of corporate benefit. Buyers of the MT trim also stand to gain upto Rs 70,100 in the form of Rs 35,000 cash discount and similar other offers as presented on the AGS trim. Maruti Alto K10 CNG is on offer at a total saving of Rs 65,000 with a 30,000 cash benefit.

Maruti S-Presso Discounts Upto Rs 63,000

Maruti S-Presso MT and CNG variants are at a cash discount of Rs 35,000 while the AGS trim is presented at a cash discount of Rs 40,000. With similar exchange offer and corporate offers at Rs 15,000 and Rs 8,100 respectively, savings range from Rs 58,100 to Rs 63,100. Maruti Suzuki added new variants to the Alto K10, S-Presso and Celerio last month with the ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’.

Maruti Discounts on WagonR – Upto Rs 63,000

Maruti WagonR, priced from Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) gets more exciting with cash discounts and exchange offers along with corporate benefits on MT, AGS and CNG trims. These discounts and benefits range from Rs 43,100 to Rs 63,100 through the month of July 2024.

Maruti Celerio Discounts June 2024

Coming to the Maruti Celerio hatchback, the discounts are on the MY, AGS and CNG trims to a total of Rs 58,100 on the MT and AGS and at Rs 63,100 on the CNG offering. However, this model is not being offered with any additional exchange benefit

Maruti Swift Discounts June 2024 – Old and New

The older Maruti Suzuki Swift petrol and CNG variants see a total benefit of Rs 37,100 on the MT petrol going upto to Rs 42,000 on the AGS petrol. Swift CNG buyers will not be able to avail of any cash discount but gain in terms of exchange offer of Rs 15,000, Rs 5,000 benefit on Swift models under 7 years old and Rs 2,100 corporate discount to a total of Rs 22,100. The discount is significantly lower on the new Swift launched earlier this year. New Swift MT and AGS buyers stand to gain Rs 17,100 in terms of total benefit while the Swift CNG is exclusively offered with Rs 2,100 discount to corporate buyers only. The Maruti Swift, currently in its 4 generation avatar, recently achieved a 3 million unit milestone.

Maruti DZire Discounts June 2024

With cash discounts and exchange offers, the DZire MT and AGS trims can be had at a total benefit of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively while there is no discount at all on the DZire CNG. The new gen Maruti DZire is slated for launch in September 2024. It promises to come in with new exterior and interior updates though it will see no change in its engine lineup.

No Maruti Arena Discounts July 2024 Cash Discount Exchange Additional Exchange Bonus (7+ Yrs) Corp. Offer Total Upto 1 Alto K10 (P) MT 35,000 15,000 12,000 8,100 70,100 2 Alto K10 (P) AGS 40,000 15,000 12,000 8,100 75,100 3 Alto K10 (CNG) 30,000 15,000 12,000 8,100 65,100 4 S-Presso (P) MT 35,000 15,000 0 8,100 58,100 5 S-Presso (P) AGS 40,000 15,000 0 8,100 63,100 6 S-Presso (CNG) 35,000 15,000 0 8,100 58,100 7 WagonR (P) MT 1.0L 30,000 15,000 5,000 8,100 58,100 8 WagonR (P) MT 1.2L 30,000 15,000 5,000 8,100 58,100 9 WagonR (P) AGS 1.0L 35,000 15,000 5,000 8,100 63,100 10 WagonR (P) AGS 1.2L 35,000 15,000 5,000 8,100 63,100 11 WagonR (CNG) 15,000 15,000 5,000 8,100 43,100 12 Celerio (P) MT 35,000 15,000 0 8,100 58,100 13 Celerio (P) AGS 35,000 15,000 0 8,100 58,100 14 Celerio (CNG) 40,000 15,000 0 8,100 63,100 15 Old Swift (P) MT 15,000 15,000 5,000 2,100 37,100 16 Old Swift (P) AGS 20,000 15,000 5,000 2,100 42,100 17 Old Swift (CNG) 0 15,000 5,000 2,100 22,100 18 New Swift (P) MT 0 15,000 0 2,100 17,100 19 New Swift (P) AGS 0 15,000 0 2,100 17,100 20 New Swift (CNG) 0 0 0 2,100 2,100 21 Dzire (P) MT 10,000 15,000 0 0 25,000 22 Dzire (P) AGS 15,000 15,000 0 0 30,000 23 Dzire (CNG) 0 0 0 0 0 24 Brezza (P) 10,000 15,000 0 0 25,000 25 Brezza (CNG) 0 0 0 0 0 26 Ertiga (P/CNG) 0 0 0 0 0 27 Eeco (P) 10,000 15,000 0 8,100 33,100 28 Eeco (CNG) 10,000 15,000 0 8,100 33,100 29 Eeco (Cargo) (P) 10,000 15,000 0 8,100 33,100 30 Eeco (Cargo) (CNG) 10,000 15,000 0 8,100 33,100 31 Eeco (Ambulance) 0 0 0 0 0 32 Tour S (P) 0 15,000 0 10,000 25,000 33 Tour S CNG) 0 0 0 0 0 34 Tour H1 (P) 35,000 15,000 0 15,000 65,000 35 Tour H1 (CNG) 30,000 15,000 0 15,000 60,000 36 Tour H3 (P) 30,000 15,000 0 12,000 57,000 37 Tour H3 (CNG) 15,000 15,000 0 4,000 34,000 38 Tour V (P) 10,000 15,000 0 12,000 37,000 39 Tour V (CNG) 10,000 15,000 0 12,000 37,000 40 Tour M (P) 0 0 0 5,000 5,000 41 Tour M (CNG) 0 0 0 0 0

Maruti Brezza Petrol Discounts June 2024

With a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange offer of Rs 15,000, the benefits on the Brezza petrol goes up to Rs 25,000. There is no discount being extended on the Brezza CNG or on the Ertiga CNG.

Maruti Eeco and Tour Range – Discounts June 2024

Maruti Eeco that is presented both as a passenger van and ambulance, gets a combined benefit upto Rs 33,100. There is however, no discount at all on the Eeco Ambulance. Maruti Tour S, H1, H3, V and M variants see discounts and benefits extending from Rs 5,000 for the Tour M petrol going up to Rs 65,000 on the Tour H1 petrol trim. Corporate offers are significantly higher in this Tour range when compared to that being offered on the company’s other passenger vehicles sold via Arena dealerships.