Maruti Car Discounts Mar 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Dzire, S Cross, Swift

These are special Holi Discounts and extend upto Rs 50,000 on cars sold via Maruti Nexa as well as Arena dealerships

Maruti Suzuki has announced special Holi discounts applicable through the month of March 2022. These discounts are on its models sold via Arena outlets that include Alto, Celerio, S-Presso Wagon-R, Swift and Brezza. There is no discount offered on Maruti Ertiga and also on its CNG model lineup. Discounts are also on offer with Maruti Nexa cars – Ignis, S-Cross, Ciaz. No discounts on offer with Baleno or XL6.

Maruti Car Discounts Mar 2022 – Arena Dealers

Maruti Alto (STD) comes in with a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Other trims can be had at a cash benefit of Rs 10,000, exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

At Rs 3.25 lakh onwards, Maruti Alto is the most affordable car in India. It is powered by an 800-cc, 3-cylinder petrol unit making 47 hp power and 69 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox as standard and a 5 speed AMT as an option.

Discounts and benefits on Maruti Celerio (Manual variants) extend to a total of Rs 23,000 which includes cash discount of Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The company is also offering Holi discounts on S-Presso manual variants with cash discount of Rs. 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and Rs 3,000 corporate discount.

WagonR (manual variants) comes in through March 2022 with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on its 1.0 liter petrol offering while the 1.2 liter petrol variants get Rs 20,000 cash discount. Common to both engine options are Rs 10,000 exchange offer and Rs 4,000 corporate discount. This is the highest discount being offered on WagonR as compared to any other models.

WagonR got updated recently. It is powered either a 1.0 liter K10 petrol or 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder K12M petrol. An official TVC of 2022 WagonR has been released showing off some of its updated features.

Buyers can take advantage of a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on Swift LXi and of Rs 20,000 on VXi and ZXi variants along with Rs 10,000 exchange benefit and Rs 3,000 corporate discount. Maruti DZire (manual variant) is being offered with Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 10,000 exchange benefit and Rs 3,000 corporate discount. Maruti is getting ready to launch Dzire CNG in coming days.

Brezza, Ciaz, S-Cross, Ignis – Mar 2022 Discounts

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is on offer at a cash discount of Rs 5,000 along with Rs 10,000 exchange offer and Rs 3,000 corporate benefit. Maruti is now getting ready to launch updated Brezza. It will come with new features, and same engine option.

Best seller via Maruti Nexa is Baleno. It just got updated. There are no discounts or offers for new Baleno. Same is the case with XL6. Ignis, Ciaz and S-Cross do have offers available, ranging from Rs 12k to Rs 50k.