Maruti Car Discounts March 2021 – Alto, WagonR, S Presso, Celerio, EECO

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits and discounts of up to Rs.54,000 on its cars through the month of March 2021

The ill effects of the pandemic seem to be improving and auto sales are once again gaining new heights. Car sales are booming and almost all manufacturers are battling the problem of reducing waiting period on their popular models. In spite of high demand, car makers continue to offer discount and benefits on their cars.

Maruti Suzuki reported a sales decline of 0.6 percent in Jan 2021 as compared to January 2020 while Feb 21 sales (domestic and exports) increased 11.8 percent to 1,64,469 units, up from 1,47,110 units sold in the same month of the previous year. The automaker has announced discounts for March 2021 on its range of models sold via both Arena and Nexa dealerships in the country.

Alto 800, S-Presso and WagonR

On the Alto 800 petrol and CNG variants, the maximum savings stand at 42,000. This includes Rs.15,000 consumer offer, Rs.5,000 MSIL support and Rs.15,000 exchange offer along with a corporate discount of Rs.7,000. This model also comes in with a special Shagun offer of Rs.2,100 panchayat scheme, Rs.2,100 for corporates and Gramin banks and Rs.3,100 off for IFFCO corporative buyers.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso are at the maximum at Rs.52,000 inclusive of Rs.20,000 consumer offer Rs.5,000 MSIL support and Rs.20,000 exchange along with Rs.7,000 discount to corporate buyers. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso begins at Rs.4.82 lakhs and offers fuel efficiency of 21.7 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering discounts on the WagonR MT and CNG and on the AMT variant upto Rs.30,000. Like the Alto 800, S-Presso and WagonR under Shagun offer, stands at Rs.2,100 off under the panchayat scheme and for Cooperatives and Gramin buyers and at Rs.3,100 off for IFFCO cooperatives. This scheme is also on the Brezza, Swift, DZire, Celerio and Eeco.

Celerio MT, AMT and CNG

Discounts through the month of March 2021 on the various variants of the Celerio extend to Rs.47,000 inclusive of Rs.20,000 consumer offer and Rs.20,000 exchange benefit for cars less than 7 years old. The buyers of Swift and DZire petrol variants can avail of a discount upto Rs.37,000 and Rs.35,000 respectively.

Swift hatchback was the most selling car in India in the past year while demand is equally good in the current year as well. Buyers of the Eeco 5 and 7 seater are also offered discounts upto Rs.37,000 which includes cash discount of Rs.10,000, exchange offer of Rs.20,000 and corporate discount at Rs.7,000.

The discount scheme continues on the Brezza petrol to a total of Rs.35,000 including a cash discount of Rs.10,000 and exchange offer of Rs.20,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs.5,000. The company is not offering any discount whatsoever on the Ertiga petrol which is currently priced between Rs 7.69 lakhs and Rs 10.47 lakhs.

Discounts on Tour Variants

The Tour M Petrol is solely offered at a corporate discount of Rs.20,000 and includes no other benefits or offers. While the Tour H1 and H2 models get discounts upto Rs.44,000 and 54,000 respectively. The Maruti Tour V 5 seater and 7 seater is presented with discounts upto Rs.44,000 including a Rs.10,000 consumer offer, Rs.20,000 exchange benefit and Rs.14,000 corporate discount. There is also a discount on the DZire Tour petrol and CNG variants upto Rs.49,000.