Maruti Car Discounts May 2022 – WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ciaz, S Cross

The discounts and benefits are being offered at both Nexa and Arena showrooms in the country

Maruti Suzuki is offering Summer Special Discount Offers on its range of cars sold via Nexa Showrooms in May 2022. All variants of Maruti Ciaz come in with benefits upto Rs 30,000. This includes an exchange benefit of Rs 25,000 along with Rs 5,000 corporate benefit. Maruti Suzuki is also offering a discount on the Ciaz Anniversary Edition upto Rs 30,000 that include an exchange offer of Rs 25,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Ignis buyers can avail of Rs 33,000 benefit that include a cash discount of Rs 20,000 along with exchange benefit and corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively. The Ignis AGS variant comes in with an exchange offer of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Maruti Nexa Discounts May 2022

There is also a discount on the Ignis Sigma Anniversary Edition upto Rs 13,000 and upto Rs 13,000 on the Ignis Delta, Zeta and Alpha Anniversary Edition (MT) that includes 18,700 to be charged from customer, exchange benefit of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

All variants of Maruti S-Cross come in with Rs 45,000 benefits. These include Rs 12,000 cash discount, Rs 25,000 exchange offer and Rs 5,000 corporate discount. The S-Cross Anniversary Edition can be availed with maximum benefits upto Rs 30,000 with Rs 14,000 to be charged from customer, exchange offer of Rs 25,000 along with a Corporate Discount of Rs 5,000.

There will be no discount offers on the XL6 or Baleno which are also sold via Nexa showrooms. Both these cars are in huge demand, and were recently launched. Maruti Suzuki new XL6 is priced from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh. It is offered with a single petrol engine option, and two transmission options of 5 speed MT or 6 speed AT.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts May 2022

Models available with benefits include Alto 800, Wagon R, S-Presso, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and includes cash discounts, corporate benefits and exchange offers. There are no discounts being offered on CNG variants of any of the models. Alto 800 – Petrol and Std variant comes in with benefits upto Rs 21,000. These include a cash discount of Rs 8,000, exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and Rs 3,000 corporate benefit. The next gen Alto is set to commence trial production in June 2022.

Petrol variants of the S-Presso MT can be had with benefits upto Rs 28,000 that include Rs 15,000 cash discount, Rs 10,000 exchange offer and Rs 3,000 corporate bonus. There are also benefits upto Rs 28,000 on the Maruti Eeco van which also includes the ambulance. This is at Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 corporate offers. Celerio discounts are upto Rs 33,000 with cash discounts at Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 while it is upto Rs 38,000 on the WagonR 1.0 liter and upto Rs 18,000 on the 1.2 liter variant.

Maruti Suzuki Swift MT can be had through the month of May 2022 with benefits upto Rs 21,000 including cash benefit of Rs 8,000, exchange offer of Rs 10,000 and corporate offer of Rs 3,000. Arena showrooms are also offering benefits on the DZire MT variant upto Rs 23,000 with Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 10,000 exchange offer and Rs 3,000 corporate benefit. The benefits on the Brezza go upto Rs 18,000 with Rs 5,000 cash discount, Rs 10,000 exchange offer and Rs 3,000 corporate benefit.