Maruti Car Discounts May 2023 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki May 2023 discounts benefits Alto K10 the most with up to Rs. 59,000 discount and Dzire the least with just Rs. 10,000 discount

India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on select models in its lineup. May 2023 has witnessed quite a few offers and discounts. We recently covered offers from Tata Motors and Renault. In this post, we will look at Maruti Suzuki’s discounts and offers for the month of May 2023.

These discounts might be in order to boost sales and clear existing stock at dealers. Automotive sales have taken a slight hit, recording a YoY decline for the first time in the past eight months and MoM sales decline is evident across all car makers (except for Isuzu).

Maruti Suzuki May 2023 Discounts

The company’s least expensive car, Alto 800 boasts Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and nothing else. The newer Alto K10, however, gets the highest benefits in this list. For starters, petrol-only manual variants get a consumer offer of Rs. 40,000, Rs. 15,000 exchange offer and Rs. 4,000 special institutional sales offer. Benefits total up to Rs. 59,000.

Both AMT and CNG variants of Alto K10 get Rs. 20,000 customer offer, Rs. 15,000 exchange offer and Rs. 4,000 sales offer (except for CNG) with total benefits up to Rs. 39,000 with AMT and Rs. 35,000 with CNG. All variants of S-Presso get Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus. But CNG variant miss out on sales offer and AMT variant miss out on any consumer offer.

Maruti offers S-Presso (STD & LXi) MT, (VXi and VXi+) MT and CNG variants with Rs. 30,000, Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 25,000 benefits respectively. Rs. 15,000 consumer offer and Rs. 10,000 exchange benefits are common between both petrol and CNG variants. Only the latter misses out on Rs. 4,000 sales offer.

All variants of WagonR get up to Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and only the CNG variants miss out on a sales offer of Rs. 4,000. Consumer offers are different with variants. Rs. 30,000 for LXi and VXi and Rs. 25,000 for 1.2L MT variants and CNG variants. AMT variants with both 1.0L and 1.2L engines miss out on consumer offers.

Least benefits are for Dzire

Every variant of Celerio has a Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus. Except for CNG, Rs. 4000 sales offer is common for all variants. Consumer offers vary with variants. Maruti offers Rs. 30,000 for LXi, ZXi and ZXi+, Rs. 35,000 for VXi, Rs. 20,000 for CNG and Rs. 0 for AMT. Except for Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus on base LXi Swift, Rs. 20,000 is common for all variants.

Also, only the CNG variants miss out on sales offers, while Rs. 4,000 benefit is common for every other variant. Rs. 30,000 consumer offer for LXi and VXi are highest, while Rs. 25,000 for ZXi and ZXi+ variants, and it is Rs. 10,000 for all AMT and CNG variants. Maruti isn’t offering any consumer offers for Swift Special Edition (kit costs an extra Rs. 38,000) buyers and collecting Rs. 3,400 from them instead. Lastly, we have Dzire. Maruti Suzuki is only offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and misses out on sales offers and consumer offers.