Maruti Car Discounts Nov 2021 – Alto, SPresso, Swift, WagonR, Brezza, Dzire

Total savings range from Rs 2,500 for the Eeco Ambulance and go up to Rs 43,000 offered on the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Petrol and S-Presso

It’s once again that time of the year when automakers offer hefty discounts and exchange schemes on their range of vehicles. The festive season is considered an auspicious buying period while as the calendar year draws to a close automakers are keen to liquidate all stocks.

The benefits being offered by Maruti Suzuki includes both cash discount and exchange bonus while Government and Corporate buyers can also avail added benefits. These discounts extend from Rs 2,500 offered on the Eeco Ambulance and to up to Rs 43,000 for the Alto 800 petrol variant and S-Presso. The discounts and benefits vary according to model, variant and city and can be availed at the nearest company dealership.

Maruti Car Discounts Nov 2021

Starting with the Maruti Suzuki Alto, the hatchback that sees the most sales, not only in the company lineup but across the auto sector, comes in with benefits upto Rs 43,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on the Alto 800 petrol variant (excluding the Std version), an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Alto Std petrol variant gets benefits upto Rs 38,000. Cash discounts stands at Rs 20,000, exchange offer at Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Maruti Alto and S-Presso CNG variants get no cash discount or corporate benefit but buyers can avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The company is also actively testing the new gen Alto. It had received its earlier update in 2012 and this time round looks larger in dimensions and will be positioned on to Suzuki’s Heartect platform

The discounts and benefits then move on to the S-Presso mini SUV. The petrol variant gets cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000. S-Presso CNG is only offered with a Rs 15,000 exchange offer. With prices starting from Rs 3.79 lakh, the S-Presso is the most affordable SUV in its segment.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco – petrol, CNG and Ambulance are also a part of this discount scheme for November 2021. The petrol variant comes in with benefits upto Rs 17,500 that includes a cash discount of Rs 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000. On the CNG variant, the company is only offering an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 while on the Ambulance, it only includes a corporate discount of Rs 2,500.

WagonR, Swift, DZire and Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is not offering any discount on any of the variants of the Celerio. This is despite the fact that the next gen Celerio is ready for launch and opened for bookings. The WagonR petrol variant comes in with benefits upto Rs 17,500 that includes a cash discount of Rs 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 2,500. On the CNG, this is restricted to an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Buyers of the Swift hatchback L trim can avail of benefits upto Rs 20,000 with a cash discount of Rs 7,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Swift V variant discounts extend to a cash discount of Rs 12,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Benefits on the Brezza stand at Rs 18,000 while on the DZire this goes up to a total of Rs 19,500. There is no discount or any other benefits offered on either the Celerio or Ertiga.