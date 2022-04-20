Maruti Car Prices April 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Baleno, Brezza, Swift

Prices of Maruti Suzuki cars and SUVs have been increased in the range of Rs 5,193 to Rs 11,693

Echoing prevailing industry trends, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of its cars at the beginning of the new financial year. In recent months, other carmakers such as Mahindra and Tata Motors had also announced price hikes. Maruti’s latest price hike applies to both its Arena and Nexa cars.

In an earlier announcement made on April 06 to stock exchange, Maruti had stated that the company has been facing challenges due to increase in a wide range of input costs. As a result, the company had little option other than to pass some of the additional cost burden to customers.

Maruti has now confirmed that prices have been increased with effect from April 18, 2022. Actual price increase will be based on the specific model. Weighted average price increase across the portfolio is 1.32% (ex-showroom prices, Delhi).

Maruti Arena cars new prices April 2022

One of the popular small cars, Alto price has been increased by Rs 5,304. New price is Rs 4,08,000. S-Presso price has been increased by Rs 5,193 to Rs 3,99,500. Maruti Swift new price is Rs 5,91,900, an increase of Rs 7,695. Best selling WagonR becomes costlier by Rs 7,117, now available at Rs 5,47,500.

Next is Eeco with a price hike of Rs 6,022. Eeco is now available at a starting price of Rs 4,63,200. Customers planning to buy Celerio will have to shell out Rs 5,25,000. This is an increase of Rs 6,825. Dzire’s new price is Rs 6,24,000, as compared to Rs 6,15,888 earlier. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza new price is Rs 7,84,000, an increase of Rs 10,192. In absolute terms, Brezza has the highest price hike among Maruti Arena cars.

Maruti Nexa cars new price April 2022

Maruti Ignis price has been increased by Rs 6,955. New price is Rs 5,35,000. Baleno will now cost Rs 6,49,000, an increase of Rs 8,437. S-Cross comes in at Rs 8,95,000, an increase of Rs 11,635. Maruti Ciaz has witnessed a price hike of Rs 11,693, the highest among Nexa cars. Ciaz’s new starting price is Rs 8,99,500.

Some of these cars are likely to witness another price hike later this year when their updated versions are launched. For example, 2022 Brezza is expected to debut by June. It is expected to be available in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh. Similarly, there’s Maruti Swift Hybrid, 2022 S-Cross and Alto. These are expected to be launched sometime during the festive season.

Ertiga is not included in this latest price hike as 2022 model was launched earlier this month at Rs 8.35 lakh. New Ertiga is available in 11 variants that includes 3 CNG variants. Maruti will also be launching new XL6 soon.

List of updates for XL6 will be largely the same as that offered with new Ertiga. Some of the key updates include new colour options, new set of alloy wheels, tyre pressure monitoring system, ventilated seats, IR (infrared reflective) and UV-proof windshield and 360° surround view camera.