Maruti Car Prices Increased – Alto, WagonR, EECO, Ertiga, Brezza

Rising Input costs have forced almost all OEMs to undertake price hikes with the start of the New Calendar Year

Like every new year, 2022 has brought along price hikes for almost all car manufacturing OEMs of the country. Country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki too has taken a price hike across its portfolio. The latest Maruti price hike has been up to the 3% mark, which is in-line with what most OEMs have deployed across their portfolios.

Let’s have a look at the model wise price hike for the year 2022. Kindly note that the price hikes mentioned here are the highest price increase for the respective models. The actual price increase might vary slightly from variant to variant.

Maruti Car Prices Jan 2022 – Model wise hike

Maruti’s entry level hatchback, Alto has received a price hike of up to INR 12,500. The next model in Maruti’s portfolio, S-Presso too has gotten a similar price hike of up to INR 12,500. Surprisingly, WagonR which also falls in the affordable hatchback segment has received a price hike of up to INR 30,000.

It is to be noted that WagonR has gotten the steepest price hike in terms of percentage and overall amount across Maruti’s portfolio. Even the cars costing over INR 10 lakhs haven’t received a price hike of INR 30,000.

The recently launched 2021 Celerio has received a price hike of up to INR 16,000. The relatively slow selling (by Maruti standards) Maruti Ignis has seen its sticker price going up by INR 15,000. Swift, which happens to be one of the best-selling car of the country has become costlier by up to INR 15,000. Baleno, which is scheduled to receive an update this year too has received a price hike of up to INR 21,000.

Dzire, one of the best-selling sedans of the country has now become dearer by up to INR 10,000. Dzire’s commercial version, the Tour S too has now become costlier by up to INR 8,000. Ciaz, the mid-sized sedan from Maruti’s line-up will now cost an additional amount of up to INR 15,000, over its 2021 price.

Impact on MPV / SUV

Vitara Brezza, which is expected to get either a significant facelift or a mild generation upgrade this year too has become expensive for customers. The model will now cost an additional INR 14,000 when compared with its last year’s price.

The price hike has also affected the best selling MPV duos, namely the Ertiga and XL6. Ertiga has seen its price go up by INR 21,000 whereas XL6 has become dearer by INR 16,000. S-Cross, the current flagship product from Maruti’s stable, has also received a price hike in 2022. The crossover SUV has now become expensive by up to INR 21,000, over its 2021 price tag.

The price hike has not just impacted Maruti’s personal vehicle segment, but has flown into its commercial vehicle segment too. Maruti’s Eeco, which usually clocks sales of around 7-8K units per month has become dearer by up to INR 27,000. The Super Carry, which happens to be the other product from Maruti’s commercial vehicle unit too has received a price hike of around INR 10,000.