Maruti Car Recall Dec 2022 – Grand Vitara, Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6

Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,125 units of Ciaz, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and XL6 over a possible seatbelt assembly failure

Maruti Suzuki is the reigning champ when it comes to car sales. With many affordable and budget cars in its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki is very appealing for most car buyers in India. To put it into context, Maruti Suzuki sales are almost three times of the No 2 car brand in the country.

The car maker is in the news this time because they have recalled over 9,000 vehicles including recently launched Grand Vitara, Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6. The same issue which has caused the Grand Vitara recall, has also caused the recall of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Maruti Car Recall Dec 2022

The recall by Maruti Suzuki is for above-mentioned models manufactured between November 2, 2022 to November 28, 2022. The previous recall by Maruti Suzuki was issued for around 20,000 units of Eeco and in another recall, 116 units of Dzire Tour S were affected.

When compared to multiple recalls in 2021 and 2020 affecting lakhs of vehicles, this recall affecting 9,125 units is not that high in magnitude. The latest Maruti car recall is related to seatbelts and is set to be resolved by the company free of cost and with minimal hassle for customers.

Maruti Suzuki states that one of the child parts which falls within the area of shoulder height adjuster assembly has a possible defect due to which the seat belt may be disassembled. This defect is only limited to front seat belt height adjuster assemblies on Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and recently launched Grand Vitara / Urban Cruiser Hyryder manufactured between Nov 2 to Nov 28, 2022.

Service Centres

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall for 9,125 vehicles that are suspected of this fault. Owners of these affected cars will be contacted by dealerships and service center personnel. Maruti Suzuki will not charge a dime and will bear all the expenses.

The company will replace seat belt height adjuster assembly for front seat belts. Toyota is also said to be issuing a separate recall for the same issue haunting Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV manufactured in the same duration. Toyota has recalled 994 units of HyRyder.

All the cars above are powered by the same 1.5 liter petrol engine. Grand Vitara and HyRyder are also offered with a strong hybrid setup. Launch of HyRyder CNG has already been announced. Launch of Grand Vitara CNG is expected soon.