Maruti Car Sales Aug 2021 – Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki domestic wholesales decline reported for passenger cars in August 2021

Despite an industrywide shortage of necessary electronic components, Maruti Suzuki continues to be a driving force. For August 2021, MSIL reported wholesales at 1,30,699 units at YoY growth. A year earlier, sales was reported at 1,24,624 units at volume gain of just over 6k units. The saving grace was exports, which when factored in help post cumulative growth.

Domestic sales in fact did take a beating last month. Most noticeable the brand’s small car segment. Mini and compact segment domestic wholesales fell by 15,627 units. This is substantial. Alto and S-Presso sales in the mini segment were stable at 20,461 units, up from 19,709 units.

However compact segment wholesales took a nosedive. WagonR, Swift, Celery, Ignis, baleno, Dzire and Tour S contribute to this larger than life segment for mSIL. And sales fell to 45,577 units, down from 61,956 units. Sales volume decline stood at a whopping 16,379 units. The small segment enjoys a large presence in overall sales each month, and MSIL dominates the field. This not only helps industry wide numbers but also MSIL’s monthly sales.

Maruti UV segment

Ciaz sales were up at 2,146 units from 1,223 units. Maruti’s widely segmented UV sector reported growth. Cumulative wholesales of Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, and Gyspy rose to 24,337 units, up from just over 21k units. Eeco van sales rose to 10,666 units, up from 9,115 units. In all, domestic passenger car wholesales stood at 1,03,187 units, lower by about 10k units from 1,13,033 units reported in August 2020. Sales decline is reported at 8.71 percent.

Super Carry LCV sales is reported at 2,588 units, up from 2,292 units. Sales to other oEMs (Toyota India) is reported at 4,305 units, up from 1,379 units. Exports were up at 20,619 units from just below 8k units for the corresponding month.

Electric components shortage

Sales volume in August 2020 was affected owing to Covid-19 pandemic disruptions. While the country went into absolute lockdown at first, opening auto sales in a phased manner didn’t immediately undo longterm implications. Getting on top of logistics and strengthening supply chains were only possible after due process.

No doubt manufacturers took all possible measures. This included implementing enterprise wide collaborative technology systems to overcome supply issues with electronic components used in production.

Sales volume in August 2021 was affected due to supply issues. Possible measures to limit the impact on both months were taken. MSIL has already announced that production in September 2021 too will be impacted owing to disruptions in acquiring necessary components.