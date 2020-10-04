Maruti Suzuki has posted their highest monthly sales in 2 years last month

Fighting the limitations that lockdown spewed for businesses has been the way forward since life started returning to normalcy. As OEMs power-through the mire, September 2020 has shown results. Not only because MoM sales continue to improve owing to ease of business fowling an almost complete relaxation of lockdown limitations, but because the industry was already suffering long before the pandemic turned things on its head.

Sequential/MoM sales have grown for most manufacturers in the last quarter, with September being the best to show for it. For some, the month has been the best sales not just this year, but in quite a while. Being bang in the middle of an ongoing festive season, recognised as a period of high sales, and a time that manufacturers count on, has helped sales. A flurry of curated and revised finance plans too can be reliable. ??

Maruti Sales At 2 Year High

Market leader Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported 31 percent growth in its total (domestic + exports) sales. MSIL relies on its vast entry-level mini segment cars, sales for which stood at 111,459 units in September 2020. For H1 FY21 (April-September 2020), MSIL reports 36 percent decline in domestic PV sales, down at 4,23,689 units form 6,63,522 units in September 2019.??

Maruti Swift was the biggest contributor with sales at 22,643 units last month. Sales grew 75.07 percent having gained 9,709 units, up from 12,934. Swift contributed a whopping 15.311 percent of total MSIL sales, and Baleno was next at 13.14 percent. Baleno sales are significantly up at 70.17 percent growth at 19,433 unit sold, up from 11,420 units.

Break-up and % Share

Alto sales are reported at 18,246 units, up 21 percent from 15,079 units. Alto contributed 12.34 percent of sales, and WagonR sales accounted for 11.89 of total sales. WagonR trails Alto by a few hundred units at 17,581. Sales grew 49.54 percent, up from 11,757 units having gained 5,824 units.

Dzire sales fell by just over 10 percent, and account for 9.46 percent of total MSIL sales. Sales contracted to 13,988 units from 15,662 units. EECO and Ertiga, both MUVs posted growth, and accounted for 7.59, and 6.75 percent of total sales.

Eeco at 12.78 percent, up at 11,220 units from 9,949 units, and Ertiga at 58.85 units, up from 6,284 units. ??Brezza sales fell 11.67 percent, down to 9,153 units from 10,362 units in sep 2019. Brezza accounts for 6.19 percent of total sales, and S-Presso for 6.08 percent. S-Presso sales bolted at 9,000 units at 79.78 percent, up from 5,006 units.

Celerio sales had a super run at 7,250 units sold, up 75.12 percent gain from 4,140 units. Celerio contributed to 4.9 percent of MSIL sales, and Ignis for 2.24 percent. Ignis, though a small volume product for the brand had a decent run at 3,318 units sold, up 162.09 percent from 1,266 units sold in Sep 2019.

S-Cross, yet another small volume product, gained stupendously at 101.73 percent. Sales grew to 2,098 units from 1,040 units, accounting for 1.42 percent of total brand sales. Ciaz and XL6 both lost ground, contributing to 1.41 percent, and 1.04 percent to September sales. XL6 sales fell 45.65 percent, down to 2,087 units from 3,840 units having lost volume of 1,753 units. Ciaz sales contracted to 1,534 units, at 10.55 percent, down from 1,715 units. Gypsy sales (for Indian Army) account for 379 units in the larger scheme of things, and makes up for just .26 percent of MSIL sales last month.