Maruti Car Sales Breakup Aug 2021 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki reported a 9 percent YoY de-growth and a 23 percent dip in MoM sales in August 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automaker in India, has not ended August 2021 on a positive note. Sales have dipped both in terms of YoY and MoM basis and Maruti Suzuki attributes this drop in sales to a severe shortage of electronic components that has affected the entire auto industry.

Despite, the onset of the festive season, sales will not bounce back next month as there is a huge shortage of semi-conductor chips. Maruti has announced to cut down production by 40% in Sep 2021. Sales in August 2021 stood at 1,03,187 units, down 9 percent over 1,13,033 units sold in August 2020. It was however, a 23 percent MoM decline over 1,33,732 units sold in July 2021.

Top Selling Maruti Cars – Aug 2021

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the most sold car in India for the month of August 2021 with a total of 15,646 units were recorded. This was a with 46 percent YoY growth over 10,742 units sold in August 2020 and a 6 percent MoM growth over 14,729 units sold in July 2021.

In the past month WagonR has seen a total of 9,628 units sold. This was a 30 percent YoY de-growth over 13,770 units sold in August 2020 while MoM sales dipped 58 percent over 22,836 units sold in July 2021. Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback posted a 16 percent de-growth in the past month with sales at 12,483 units, down from 14,869 units sold in August 2020. It was also a 32 percent MoM dip over 18,434 units sold in July 2021.

Maruti Brezza – Best Selling SUV

August 2021 also saw a surge in demand for the Vitara Brezza with 12,906 units sold last month, up 87 percent over 6,903 units sold in August 2020. It was the best-selling SUV in the country in the past month while MoM sales increased only marginally by 2 percent over 12,676 units sold in July 2021. The Brezza competes with the Hyundai Venue. It is sold across LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus trims and in a price range of Rs. 7.51 – 11.41 lakh. Maruti is also developing a CNG version of Vitara Brezza.

DZire sales on the other hand dipped 58 percent YoY to 5,714 units in August 2021 from 13,629 units sold in August 2020. It was also a 45 percent MoM decline as against 10,470 units sold in July 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Alto (13,236 units) and Ertiga (6,251 units) also noted de-growth on a YoY basis down 8 percent and 33 percent respectively. MoM sales however, increased by 3 percent for the Alto (12,867 units) but dipped 53 percent in the case of Ertiga (13,434 units).

The Eeco van was much in demand in domestic markets in the past month with a 17 percent YoY growth to 10,666 units sold. This was against 9,115 units sold in the same month of the previous year. MoM sales also noted a marginal increase over 10,057 units sold in July 2021.

While the S-Presso and XL6 also posted positive YoY growth, Ignis sales dipped 37 percent to 2,053 units in the past month, down from 3,262 units sold in August 2020. It was reported a 46 percent de-growth over 3,797 units sold in July 2021. S-Cross sales stayed on par in a YoY basis but increased 28 percent MoM to 2,522 units sold in August 2021 while Ciaz sales surged 75 percent YoY to 2,146 units and 48 percent MoM from 1,450 units in July 2021.