Maruti Car Sales Breakup Aug 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Brezza, Ertiga, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki sales grew by 30 percent on a YoY basis in August 2022 with a market share of 40.9 percent

Once again it was Maruti Suzuki India Limited that topped sales charts in August 2022. Leading by a significant margin over Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra, sales increased 30 percent on a YoY basis to 1,34,166 units, up from 1,03,187 units sold in August 2021. Market share improved by 1.14 percent to 40.9 percent YoY over 39.8 percent held in August 2021. It was however, a MoM de-growth of 6.1 percent from 1,42,850 units sold in July 2022.

Maruti Suzuki sales in August 2022 saw the Maruti Baleno at No. 1, posting a YoY and MoM growth of 18 percent and 3 percent respectively. Sales in the past month stood at 18,418 units up from 15,646 units sold in August 2021 while in July 2022 there had been 17,960 units of the Baleno sold.

Maruti Car Sales Breakup Aug 2022

Maruti WagonR was the second best-selling model in the company lineup. Sales stood at 18,398 units in August 2022, up 91 percent from 9,628 units sold in August 2021. It was however, a MoM de-growth of 19 percent when compared to 22,588 units sold in July 2022.

Maruti Vitara Brezza has seen outstanding demand in India. Sales in the past month stood at 15,193 units, up 18 percent over 12,906 units sold in August 2021. It was also a 56 percent MoM growth from 9,709 units sold in July 2022. It was the No. 1 selling SUV in India scoring over the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta.

Maruti Alto also posted significant growth in August 2022 to 14,388 units, up 9 percent from 13,236 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales improved by 59 percent from 9,065 units sold in July 2022. Eeco sales increased 12 percent YoY but dipped 8 percent MoM to 11,999 units in August 2022. The company had sold 13,048 units in July 2022. S-Presso sales also were higher by 8 percent on a YoY basis to 7,774 units, up from 7,225 units sold in August 2022 but dipped 31 percent MoM from 11,268 units sold in July 2022.

Maruti Suzuki DZire sedan sales increased 108 percent YoY to 11,868 units in August 2022, up from 5,714 units sold in August 2021. It was a 14 percent MoM de-growth over 13,747 units sold in July 2022 when it was the best-selling sedan commanding a 38.09 percent share in its segment.

Maruti Sales – Swift, Ertiga, Celerio

It was followed by the Swift at No.3 with 11,275 units sold in August 2022, down 10 percent from 12,438 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales also dipped 36 percent from 17,539 units sold in July 2022. Maruti Swift CNG has started moving into company dealerships. It is priced from Rs 7.77 lakh for the VXi trim, going up to Rs 8.45 lakh for the ZXi variant (ex-showroom).

It was the Maruti Ertiga that was next in terms of sales with a 49 percent YoY growth to 9,314 units, up from 6,251 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 4 percent from 9,694 units sold in July 2022. Maruti Suzuki also had the Celerio lower down the sales list with 5,852 units sold in the past month with a 10942 percent YoY growth over 53 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales slipped 15 percent from 6,854 units sold in July 2022.

There was also the Ignis (5,746 units), XL6 (2,425 units) and Ciaz (1,516 units) sold last month out of which it was only the Ignis that posted a YoY growth while sales dipped 9 percent and 290 percent YoY for the XL6 and Ciaz. The Maruti S-Cross, of which 2,522 units were sold in August 2021 has since been discontinued from the company lineup. It will be replaced by the new Grand Vitara in the next few days.