Maruti Car Sales Breakup July 2021 – WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki sales rose 37 percent YoY in July 2021 to 1,33,732 units with WagonR being the best-selling model in the company lineup

Maruti Suzuki India Limited July 2021 sales when compared to sales in July 2020 shows a 37 percent growth. Sales in the past month stood at 1,33,732 units, up from 97,768 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales also increased albeit marginally by 8 percent over 1,24,280 units sold in June 2021.

Every model in the company lineup noted increased sales except for the Alto and Celerio. The WagonR topped the list with 22,836 units sold last month, up 69 percent over 13,515 units sold in July 2020. Maruti Suzuki has just launched the WagonR Xtra Edition is priced between Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 5.71 lakh that comes in with cosmetic enhancements and added interior styling.

WagonR, Swift, Baleno – Top 3

Maruti Suzuki Swift was the 2nd best-selling model in the company lineup in July 2021 with 18,434 units sold. This was an 81 percent increase over 10,173 units sold in July 2020 and a 4 percent increase over 17,727 units sold in June 2021.

Baleno hatchback sales were up 27 percent YoY to 14,729 units in July 2021 from 11,575 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales remained flat with 14,701 units sold in June 2021. The Baleno is sold via the company’s NEXA outlets and it is the right mix of pricing, lower cost of ownership and a mild hybrid option that has resulted in it being a popular choice among buyers in the country.

Vitara Brezza, DZire, Alto

Sales of Vitara Brezza and DZire increased on a YoY basis but dipped in terms of MoM sales figures. Brezza sales in July 2021 stood at 12,676 units, up 62 percent over 7,807 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales dipped from 12,833 units sold in June 2021. Sales of DZire on the other hand increased 16 percent YoY to 10,470 units in the past month over 9,046 units sold in July 2020 while sales in June 2021 had been at 12,639 units, relating to a 17 percent de-growth.

Maruti Suzuki Alto, one of the longest running nameplates in the company’s PV lineup has seen de-growth in terms of YoY sales. Sales in the past month stood at 12,867 units, down 6 percent over 13,654 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales increased marginally from 12,513 units sold in June 2021.

Maruti Ertiga, Eeco and S-Presso posted positive sales growth with Ertiga sales increasing as much as 58 percent YoY to 13,434 units in July 2021 up from 8,504 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales increase was also notable at 35 percent as against 9,920 units sold in June 2021. S-Presso sales increased 89 percent YoY to 6,818 units in July 2021 up from 3,604 units sold in July 2020 while MoM sales surged 38 percent over 4,926 units sold in June 2021.

Maruti XL6 receive the highest percentage growth which stood at 124 percent YoY. Sales in July 2020 which had been at 1,874 units, increased to 4,190 units in July 2021. Maruti Ignis also saw significant increase in sales at 57 percent YoY to 3,757 units, up from 2,42 units sold in July 2020 while MoM sales saw a marginal increase of 6 percent over 3,583 units sold in June 2021.

S-Cross and Ciaz also posted increased YoY sales while the Celerio has not been receiving much attention from buyers in the country with sales in July 2021 being down to just 2 units.