Maruti Car Sales Feb 2022 Decline – WagonR, Baleno, EECO, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki mini and compact segment sales reported at a decline in February 2022

In what continues to be a difficult period in the backdrop of an ongoing semiconductor shortage, Maruti Suzuki finds domestic sales across segments being reported at a decline. Combined compact and mini car sales failed to cross the 1 lakh unit market last month. Alto and S-Presso mini car sales fell to below 20k units, down from 24k units.

Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR sales fell to 78k units, down from 80.5k units. YTD sales of both segments are on a slight decline. YTD Mini car sales stand at 1,96,271 units, down from just over 2 lakh units. Compact segment sales are down at 6,22,567 units from 6,37,446 units.

Maruti Car Sales Feb 2022

In the mid-size segment, Maruti Ciaz, the manufacturer’s lone offering fared well with sales at just over 1.9k units. Wholesales improved from 1.5k units YoY. Segment sales YTD is reported at just over 14k units, up from 12,224 units.

The wide-ranging UV segment is a fierce one. Maruti sells Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 here. Sales fell to 25,360 units, down from 26,884 units. YTD segment sales is in the green at 2,65,700 units, up from 2,02,927 units. Eeco van sales fell to 9.2k units, down from about 11.9k units.

YTD segment sales is in the green at a little below 1 lakh units, up from 93,534 units. This takes total domestic sales for Maruti passenger cars to 1,33,948 units, down from 1,44,761 units. Wholesale YTD tally stands at 1,197,697 units, up from 1,147637 units at a diff of 50k units.

Sales to other OEMs (Toyota India) accounted for 2,428 units at less than half, down from 5.5k units a year earlier. TKM reported wholesales in February 2022 at 8,745 units, down by about 38 percent. YTD sales are up at 42,666 units from 32,427 units.

Super Carry LCV sales are up at 3,659 units, up from 2,722 units. YTD segment sales have surpassed the 30k unit mark, up from 26,241 units. Total domestic sales are reported at 1,40,035 units, down from 1,52,983 units. YTD numbers lead at 1,270,378 units, up from 1,206,305 units.

Maruti Suzuki exports

Exports in February 2022 are reported both at a monthly high, and for the financial year thus far. Exports were up at 24,021 units, up from 11,486 units. In the current fiscal, YTD exports are at over 2.11 lakh units, up from 84,542 units. MSIL reported total sales at 1,64,056 units, marginally down from 1,64,469 units in Feb 21. YTD total sales is reported at 1,482,258 units, up from 1,290,847 units.