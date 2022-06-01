Maruti Car Sales Growth May 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Baleno, Swift, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki India reports MoM and YoY sales growth in May 2022; Exports continue to improve

With H1 2022 coming to an end quickly, it’s safe to say most auto manufacturers find May 2022 performance to be in the green. And there’s no indication that June 2022 will be too different. An intense Covid-19 wave last year this time had successfully brought everything to its knees. A year on, people have used every opportunity to inch their way back to normalcy.

Keeping in mind low base sales in May 2021, it’s no surprise that May 2022 has been noticeably encouraging. Market conditions a year earlier made any realistic comparison impossible; operations were ‘significantly affected due to COVID-19 related disruptions’.

Highest monthly exports – Maruti May 2022

In recent months, Maruti has given its export efforts a push. And that’s starting to contribute in a big way. At 27,191 units, MSIL reported its highest export numbers for a single month, last month. Electronic components shortage continues to be a matter of concern and did have a minor impact on vehicle production. For the most part, it affected cars sold in the domestic market. MSIL takes necessary steps to minimise such adverse impact.

Domestic sales are reported at 1,24,474 units, up from below 33k units YoY. Volume growth stood at 91.6k units. MoM sales are up from 1,21,995 units at 2 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 2,479 units.

Maruti Car Sales May 2022

MSIL mini and compact segment sales continue to prime the many feathers in its hat. Alto and S-Presso sales were reported at just over 17.4k units. In the compact segment, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR and Tour S sales are reported at just under 68k units.

For many months now, Ciaz sales have been slow. This has not changed even in recent months where entire segments have shown improvement. Ciaz sales remained low at 586 units. The Eeco van continues to power through with no real competition. Sales stood at just under 10.5k units. Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 cumulative sales crossed the 28k unit mark.

Maruti total sales

Super Carry LCV sales are reported at 3,526 units. Sales to Toyota (Glanza and Urban SUV) stood at 6,222 units. In all, domestic sales stood at 1,34,222 units, up from 35,293 units YoY. Total sales including export stood at 1,61,413 units, up from 46,555 units.

It goes without saying that growth was reported in every segment last month. Current inflationary trends create a pricier outlook where daily consumption is concerned. Over time, it will be evident whether current inflationary waves impact the purchase of entry level cars. A marketplace dominated by MSIL.