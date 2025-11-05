Maruti Car Sales In India Cross A Record 3 Crore – Alto 47 Lakh, WagonR 34 Lakh, Swift 32 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reached a monumental milestone — crossing 3 crore cumulative domestic sales in India, becoming the first passenger vehicle manufacturer in the country to achieve this landmark figure. The feat has been achieved within just 42 years of the company’s operations, underscoring its unmatched leadership, customer trust, and deep connection with Indian car buyers.

A Journey That Got Faster with Every Crore

The company’s journey to this milestone showcases its accelerating growth — the first 1 crore sales took 28 years and 2 months, the next 1 crore came in just 7 years and 5 months, and the latest 1 crore units were sold in a record 6 years and 4 months.

Among the 3 crore cars sold, Maruti Alto remains the all-time favourite with over 47 lakh units, followed by Wagon R (34 lakh units) and Swift (32 lakh units). Popular SUVs like Brezza and Fronx have also emerged as key contributors, highlighting Maruti Suzuki’s success across evolving body styles and customer preferences.

The company’s legacy began with the iconic Maruti 800, handed over to the first customer on 14th December 1983, marking the start of India’s modern automotive revolution. Today, Maruti Suzuki retails 19 models across multiple powertrain and transmission options, offering over 170 variants to meet the needs of India’s diverse customers.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “When I look at the length and breadth of India and think that 3 crore customers have placed their trust in Maruti Suzuki to realize their dream of mobility, it fills me with humility and gratitude. Yet, with car penetration at approximately 33 vehicles per 1,000 people*, we know our journey is far from over. We will continue to make every possible effort to bring the joy of mobility to as many people as we can, while also be an asset to both the economy and the environment at the same time.”

With this milestone, Maruti Suzuki reinforces its position as the undisputed leader in India’s automotive industry, continuing its mission to democratize mobility and drive the nation forward.