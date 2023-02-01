Maruti Car Sales Jan 2023 – Alto, Swift, Baleno, Ertiga, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki entered the New Year 2023 on a promising note with increased sales across all segments

Maruti Suzuki enters 2023 on an optimistic note. The new Jimny 5-door and Fronx unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 has helped Maruti increase their pending orders to over 4 lakh units. The company has also revealed their sales figures for Jan 2023 which shows sales growth across each segment be it passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports.

Maruti Suzuki Sales Jan 2023

Passenger vehicle sales in the past month stood at 1,47,348 units, up 14.29 percent from 1,28,924 units sold in Jan 2022. This was a volume growth of 18,424 units. MoM sales also improved by 31.55 percent or 35,338 units over 1,12,010 units sold in Dec 2022. YTD sales stood at 13,26,640 units in FY 2022-23, up from 10,63,749 units sold in the FY 2021-22 period.

In the PV segment, sales of the Alto and S-Presso, in the Mini segment increased to 25,446 units in Jan 2023 up from 18,634 units sold in Jan 2022. YTD sales were also higher at 1,99,454 units from 1,76,580 units sold in the same period last year. There was an increase in demand for models in the compact segment among which are the Baleno, Celerio, DZire etc.

Sales last month were at 73,840 units, up from 71,472 units sold in Jan 2022. YTD sales increased to 7,11,299 units during the FY 2022-23 period from 5,44,772 units sold during the same period last year. Sales of the Ciaz dipped to 1,000 units from 1,666 units sold in Jan 2022 while YTD sales were higher in the FY2022-23 period at 12,518 units from 12,123 units sold in the same period last year.

Utility vehicle sales of Maruti Suzuki also posted a YoY and YTD increase. Sales which had stood at 26,624 units in Jan 2022 increased to 35,353 units in the past month. YTD sales improved to 2,95,525 units in FY 2022-23 from 2,40,340 units sold in FY 2021-22.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco van sales improved to 11,709 units last month from 10,528 units sold in Jan 2022 while it also saw a YTD growth to 1,07,844 units from 89,934 units sold in the 2021-22 period. In the LCV segment, Maruti Suzuki has the Super Carry of which 4,019 units were sold last month, up from 3,537 units sold in Jan 2022. YTD sales also improved to 30,626 units from 26,356 units on a YoY basis.

Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV)

Total sales that included its passenger and light commercial vehicles, stood at 1,51,367 units in Jan 2023, up from 1,32,461 units sold in Jan 2022. YTD sales were also higher at 13,57,266 units in the FY 2022-23 period from 10,90,105 units sold in FY 2021-22. The company also conducts sales to other OEMs which accounted for sales of 3,775 units in the past month, down from 3,981 units sold in Jan 2022 however, the company’s YTD sales ended positively at 54,499 units, up from 40,238 units in FY 2021-22.

Total exports stood at 17,393 units last month, a YoY de-growth over 17,937 units shipped in Jan 2022. There was a YTD growth to 2,12,007 units in FY 2022-23 from 1,87,859 units sold in FY 2021-22. This took total sales (domestic+exports) to 1,72,535 units in Jan 2023, up from 1,54,379 units sold in Jan 2022 while YTD sales increased to 16,23,772 units in FY 2022-23 from 13,18,202 units sold in FY 2021-22.